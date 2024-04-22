Orry’s marketing playbook: How a Rs 2500 T-shirt became the hottest party pass

Forget the traditional ‘YOLO’ – in Orry's scheme of things or ‘Orryverse’ as he calls it, it’s ‘You Only Love Orry’. Social media celebrity, Orhan Awatramani, is not just redefining Gen Z lingo but also everything from fame and PR to marketing and the very concept of a human brand. His latest stunt? Orry’s Party.

This event saw 550 fans travel from across India, their tickets not your typical concert pass – but an Orry T-shirt itself, priced at Rs 2500.

Imagine, traveling to a party on a Monday night, paying a premium for a T-shirt, just for a chance to meet, mingle, and create content with Orry. Sounds unbelievable, right? Yet, here we are.

Orry’s unconventional approach in marketing himself is shaking things up. Indeed the ways of marketing a human brand is changing, proving that the line between genius and eccentric is sometimes delightfully blurred.

Why the party?

“I throw a lot of parties and I always thought I'd throw one big, commercialized event. I even considered 'Orryween' for Halloween and 'Orrentines Day' for Valentine's Day. But those would be more like parties with my name on it. I wanted to create something special for both my fans and those who question my fanbase. I get thousands of DMs every day – some from fans who say they’d love to party with me, and others who doubt my following. This event was my way of addressing both sides.”

“I thought let's test it, let's see if the Orry brand is a real brand,” he said.

There were no promotions for the event. Just like he keeps everyone guessing about his identity and work, Orry created minimal buzz for the party itself. Attendees who bought the T-shirt for entry didn't know the full details beforehand.

"They just knew they were getting a T-shirt, entry to a party, and a chance to take photos with me," he explained.

Inside the party

After taking photos, fans received an Orry stamp.

This wasn't to restrict further interaction, but to prioritize those who hadn't yet gotten a chance for a picture or video.

"They came from different cities for me,I wanted them to have a chance to connect. That's my brand – being close to the fans who built me,” he said.

Still no merch, Orry is selling dreams and building communities

“I'm not selling you T-shirts. I’m not here to sell you merchandise. I am not a salesman. I am here to sell you the dream. The dream is to just be happy,” he had shared in his past interview and he is sticking to it.

“The t-shirts were entry tickets. It was not my merchandise launch. It was not a sales event. I was looking at building a community,” he said.

The extra bonuses of the party were the thousands of pre-party, party and post party social media feeds. From ‘Get ready with me’ content to posts with the party tickets and reels, snaps and stories from the event, fans took the party across platforms.

"Even my critics couldn't resist the buzz. They too created content around it, only adding to the social media conversation,” Orry said.

Like they say, any publicity is good publicity.

Social media demise on track

Orry's much-discussed, self-orchestrated downfall remains on schedule for May this year.

"My social media demise is on track," he confirmed.

"The only wrinkle is that fans are now trying to boycott the demise. But a downfall is a downfall, it has to happen – it's all planned. We might even launch an Orry replacement,” he said.

In the meantime, Orry's brand keeps growing.

He recently became the face of PhilipsAirfryer alongside Chef Ranveer Brar and there's more endorsement projects lined up, he said.

Beyond endorsements, Orry has a talk show in the works and plans to ramp up his YouTube channel.