Patanjali misleading ads case: Kerala court summons Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and his associate Acharya Balkrishna have been asked to appear before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Kozhikode on June 3 in a case related to placing misleading advertisements in English and Malayalam newspapers. Both are founders of Haridwar-based Divya Pharmacy that markets Patanjali Ayurved’s products; Acharya Balkrishna is also its Managing Director.

This comes after the Drugs Inspector, Office of the Assistant Drugs Controller, Kozhikode filed a complaint in Kozhikode Court against Divya Pharmacy. The case has been filed under Section 3 of The Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. Section 3 prohibits the advertisement of certain drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders.

The specific allegation was misleading advertisements were published claiming that “Divya Lipdom” tablet manufactured by Divya Pharmacy claimed to reduce abnormal levels of cholesterol and fat in the body and to improve fat metabolism. And, the product “Nutrella Diabetic Care” manufactured by Patanjali Ayurved claims to manage blood sugar levels and body weight.

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali has been under scrutiny for issuing misleading advertisements for health cures. Last month, the Supreme Court lambasted both Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali for advertisements that promoted the Ayush treatment system while undermining modern, evidence-based medicine and asked them to tender a public apology.