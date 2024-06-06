Paytm Insider, Paradox and WMS join hands to introduce ZAMNA Festival to India

International electronic music festival, ZAMNA is set to make its grand debut in India. Paradox and Paytm Insider, in association with WMS, are bringing this festival to India.

With roots in the Mayan civilization, the ZAMNA Festival has attracted attendees from over 120 countries every year.

Stefano Laporta, Founder, Zamna, said, “We are very happy to bring Zamna to India for the first time. India has an incredible fan base that visits us in Tulum every January and brings a beautiful vibe. That is the concept we want to show here - of unity, of brotherhood and love for music and nature.”

Varun Khare, COO, Paytm Insider, said, “Bringing Zamna to India for the first time is a monumental milestone for Paytm Insider. Working with Paradox and WMS has enabled us to present this globally acclaimed electronic music spectacle to our audience, enhancing the already vibrant music scene in the country. This is a must-attend event for all music enthusiasts because it showcases how electronic music is experienced on an international scale. Join us as we make history by introducing the magic of Zamna to India."

Karan Narang, Founder, Paradox, stated, “Bringing Zamna to India is an extraordinary feeling. This has resulted from the relentless efforts to bring Paradox to where it is today along with our productive partnership with Paytm Insider and WMS. We look forward to the most elaborate forms of creative expression through the best Dance Music. It is our way of paying homage to music enthusiasts who will discover a new way to not just listen, but to experience the curated magic that comes with Zamna.”