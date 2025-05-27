P&G Hygiene and Health Care reports ₹121.16 crore in ad and promotional spending for March quarter

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd., reported modest growth in both sales and profit for the nine-month fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, even as it navigated a challenging macroeconomic climate. Revenue rose 3 percent to ₹3,374 crore compared with the same nine-month period last year, while Profit After Tax climbed 7 percent to ₹636 crore, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

This year marks a change in the company’s financial calendar, with its fiscal year now aligned from April 1 to March 31, rather than the previous July-to-June cycle. As a result, the reported period reflects only nine months of operations, from July 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, and is compared against the same timeframe from the previous year. Comparisons to full-year figures were not provided, given the shortened reporting window.

In the fiscal third quarter, the company reported flat sales of ₹992 crore, while profit stood at ₹156 crore, unchanged from a year earlier.

Advertising and sales promotion expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, totaled ₹121.16 crore, a decline from ₹158.34 crore in the previous quarter. For the nine months ended March 31, the company spent ₹452.44 crore on advertising and promotional activities.

V. Kumar, Managing Director of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, acknowledged the ongoing pressures of the broader economic environment but said the company remained focused on innovation and long-term brand value.

“We delivered balanced growth while continuing to introduce innovations that enhance the consumer experience in both our feminine care and health care portfolios,” Kumar said. He added that the company would continue pursuing its integrated growth strategy, anchored in product superiority, retail execution, and agile operations: "We remain focused on executing our integrated growth strategy– a product portfolio of categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization – towards long term value creation.”

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care continues to lean on innovation to sustain consumer interest in a competitive market. Its feminine hygiene brand Whisper introduced “Ultra – No Gaps, No Leaks,” featuring a proprietary Curvewear Technology for a more adaptive fit. The Whisper Choice range also received an upgrade, now featuring a cottony-soft topsheet aimed at improving comfort.

In its health care portfolio, Vicks VapoRub was enhanced to improve nighttime relief, while Vicks Cough Drops now come in a new “Double Power” variant, promising longer-lasting throat relief.