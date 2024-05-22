            

      PNB Finance launches employee-created brand anthem

      The anthem has been conceptualized, planned and executed entirely by the employees of PNB Housing Finance – be it penning the lyrics to even featuring in the video itself.

      By  Storyboard18May 22, 2024 2:50 PM
      PNB Finance launches employee-created brand anthem
      The anthem captures the power of music and lyrics to instil a sense of community and shared pride among the employees of the organization.

      PNB Housing Finance has rolled out it’s first-ever brand anthem.

      The anthem captures the power of music and lyrics to instil a sense of community and shared pride among the employees of the organization.

      Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO of PNB Housing Finance, remarked, "With People at the core of our value system, we not only aim to make home ownership a reality for our customers, but also strive to provide a cohesive and collaborative work environment for our employees. Our new brand anthem serves as a unifying force that captures who we are, what we stand for and the virtues that drive us forward. It is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team towards making home ownership an exciting journey for every Indian."   The anthem has been conceptualized, planned and executed entirely by the employees of PNB Housing Finance – be it penning the lyrics to even featuring in the video itself.


      Tags
      First Published on May 22, 2024 2:50 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Satya Nadella on Microsoft partnering with Khan Academy

      Satya Nadella on Microsoft partnering with Khan Academy

      Brand Marketing

      Disney+ Hotstar enhances self-serve platform for advertisers ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

      Disney+ Hotstar enhances self-serve platform for advertisers ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

      Brand Marketing

      TheSmallBigIdea secures the digital communications mandate for DHL Express' association with Mumbai Indians

      TheSmallBigIdea secures the digital communications mandate for DHL Express' association with Mumbai Indians

      Brand Marketing

      Mountain Dew launches ‘JAKAD KE PAKAD’ campaign

      Mountain Dew launches ‘JAKAD KE PAKAD’ campaign

      Brand Marketing

      Adobe launches Adobe Express for Enterprise to accelerate marketing content creation

      Adobe launches Adobe Express for Enterprise to accelerate marketing content creation

      Brand Marketing

      Max Life partners with Yuvaa to address financial empowerment needs of Gen Z

      Max Life partners with Yuvaa to address financial empowerment needs of Gen Z

      Brand Marketing

      Brand Breakthroughs: For timeless brands, consistency overrides creativity

      Brand Breakthroughs: For timeless brands, consistency overrides creativity