Radico Khaitan launches ‘Mera Cricket’ anthem to ignite high spirits in T20 Men’s World Cup 2024

Radico Khaitan has ignited the cricket fervour worldwide by launching ‘Mera Cricket,’ anthem dedicated to the T20 Men’s World Cup 2024. Capturing the unparalleled passion and excitement that cricket inspires, the anthem amrks the singing debut of cricket legend Harbhajan Singh.

The song also features legendary cricket icons like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag, Mithali Raj, Aaron Finch, Sreesanth, Vivek Razdan, and Aakash Chopra. Written by Padamjeet Sehrawat, with music composed by Sehrawat and Kamal Joshi, this anthem promises to resonate deeply with cricket enthusiasts.

“We are immensely proud to present the anthem, a heartfelt tribute to the game that celebrates the joy and shared passion it brings to millions. At Radico Khaitan, we strive to honor cricket's unifying spirit through this musical journey. As advocates for both music and sports, we appreciate the common synergy between these universal languages, which have the extraordinary ability to unite people globally. It symbolises our commitment to this vision, and we're excited to share this celebration with cricket fans worldwide,” shared Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director of Radico Khaitan.

Released under the Hitz Music label, the collaboration promises an unforgettable listening experience. Cricket fans across the globe can immerse themselves in the anthem, enhancing their sports spirit on the Hitz Music YouTube Channel and across all major audio streaming platforms.