Trademark wars heat up: Gopal Snacks cracks down on imitators in multi-city raids

Rajkot-headquartered Gopal Snacks Ltd launched a coordinated legal offensive against alleged counterfeiters, triggering a series of trademark and copyright infringement raids across Mumbai and Surat on Tuesday. As per the media reports, the crackdown followed an ex-parte order secured from the Bombay High Court, which allowed Gopal Snacks to take swift action without notifying the alleged offenders.

The snack giant accused entities operating under the names ‘Gopendra’, ‘Shree Gopal’ and ‘Gops’ of using deceptively similar branding and packaging to piggyback on the popularity of the ‘Gopal’ trademark.

The legal battle is not just about names, it’s about the power of visual branding in a crowded marketplace. Gopal Snacks alleged that the imitation packaging was not only misleading consumers but also damaging its brand equity and market trust.

With court-appointed commissioners leading the charge and police support in place, enforcement teams conducted raids at five locations, four in Surat and one in Mumbai, in a single day. The operation resulted in the seizure of a large stockpile of counterfeit goods and packaging materials, reinforcing the scale and coordination of the alleged infringement.

According to D N Ahya and Company, the legal firm advising Gopal Snacks, the execution of these raids was critical to prevent the destruction or concealment of evidence.

By acting preemptively through the Bombay High Court, Gopal Snacks has signalled to the broader industry that trademark protection is an integral part of business strategy, not just a legal formality.

A detailed report of the raids is expected to be submitted to the court within seven days. Legal proceedings are likely to follow, and if the court rules in favor of Gopal Snacks, it could set a strong precedent for similar cases involving deceptive branding and trade dress infringement.