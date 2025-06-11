IIGC launches Code of Standards for Brands & Taskforce

The Indian Influencer Governing Council (IIGC) has announced the launch of its Code of Standards for Brands, a framework aimed at promoting ethical, transparent, and responsible brand partnerships in the fast-evolving influencer marketing ecosystem.

The Code addresses critical areas such as mandatory transparency and disclosure of paid partnerships, gifted products, and affiliate links. It also sets clear standards for brands engaging in regulated sectors, mandating that all scientific claims must be supported by verified certifications from authorities.

The Code requires brands to ensure full disclosure when using virtual influencers, while banning the deceptive use of CGI or deepfakes. Data privacy is another core pillar, with the Code enforcing strict protocols for data collection, targeting, and consumer consent in line with the Consumer Protection Act and other applicable privacy laws.

The Code introduces guidance around Brand-Influencer Contractual Frameworks, providing templates and best practices to ensure that all partnerships are governed by clear, fair, and transparent contracts.

Complementing the Code is the operational launch of the IIGC Taskforce, which provides ongoing governance and support to brands. Through real-time digital listening, sentiment analysis, and crisis mitigation, the Taskforce helps brands navigate online reputation risks more proactively.

Its mediation service offers a neutral and confidential space to resolve disputes related content, reputational concerns, and contractual issues, protecting relationships and preserving industry trust. When required, the Taskforce also facilitates access to verified legal professionals to guide brands through complex regulatory landscapes or contractual challenges.