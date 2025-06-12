Two to three-min videos and Reels influencing purchase decisions: Meta

The Meta-commissioned study by GWI highlights how consumers are increasingly seeking online experiences even in offline purchases. The study also states how they are discovering new products and brands online, and relying on online touchpoints such as influencers, short-form video content, and messaging in order to determine their shopping experience and purchase decisions.

According to the study, which was done with 2,548 internet users aged 16-64 across India, nearly eight in 10 shoppers discover new products through social media, with 96 percent of these discoveries happening on Meta platforms.

Even in-store shoppers are increasingly relying more on online and particularly Meta platforms for discovery and research than just on physical retail displays.

“Indian shoppers today are social-first, mobile-first, and video-first irrespective of whether the purchase happens offline or online” said Meghna Apparao, director, e-commerce and retail at Meta in India.

She added, “With consumers increasingly relying on Reels, messaging, and influencer content to discover and evaluate products, offline retailers have an opportunity to reach their customers across multiple touch points simultaneously and harness the power of our platforms to build unique online and phygital experiences that also move metrics across the funnel.”

The study also touched upon how two to three-minute videos and Reels on Meta platforms are proving highly effective, with nearly a third of surveyed viewers purchasing products featured in the brand videos. This trend is particularly prominent in luxury categories, where visual storytelling through short-form content significantly influences buying decisions, stated the study.

The study also found that six in 10 shoppers follow national influencers, with this category of content creators having the biggest impact on both product discovery and purchase decisions. National influencer recommendations are driving sales both online and in physical stores, demonstrating the cross-channel influence of social media personalities.

The study also highlighted how nearly 60 percent of users are likely to buy a product after seeing an offer on WhatsApp, highlighting how business messaging leads to tangible retail action and drives store visits.

Pelki Tshering, chief marketing officer, Tanishq, said, “We’ve always believed in meeting our customers where they are — both online and offline. Meta’s solutions like Click to WhatsApp (CTWA) have helped us in that journey. By combining conversational commerce with tailored messaging, we’ve seen over 14x offline ROAS. What’s even more exciting is the potential of Meta’s omnichannel ads — allowing us to drive both online and in-store sales through a single, unified campaign. As one of the first to test the solution with offline CAPI, we’re seeing a 40% jump in ROAS for online purchases and an improvement in offline purchases. Meta’s retail solutions are helping us not just drive omni sales — but truly connect with our customers, wherever they are in their buying journey.”