Masked rioters loot Zara store in Los Angeles amid violent anti-immigration protests

Another shocking incident of looting hit Los Angeles as masked rioters stormed into a Zara store in a local mall, ransacking the showroom and fleeing with merchandise within minutes. Footage of the incident quickly spread on social media, highlighting the escalating unrest gripping the city amid anti-immigration process.
According to media reports, the viral video shows several men concealing their faces with masks, swiftly clearing out the fashion retailer's inventory.
Zara store gets looted in Los Angeles amid the ongoing riots against deportations.— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 11, 2025
This incident occurred just one day after another widely circulated video showed masked looters targeting an Apple store in the city.
Apple Store in Los Angeles got rapidly ransacked by the usual suspects during Monday night’s insane anti-ICE riot.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 10, 2025
Mayor Karen Bass has absolutely no control of her constituents.
Yet another epic failure by LA’s worst ever mayor.pic.twitter.com/TkFNUb8tIV
The escalating violence and vandalism have significantly overshadowed the otherwise peaceful protests against increased arrests by U.S. immigration authorities, the report added.
The demonstration began on Friday following intensified raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), authorized under the Trump administration.
Responding to the unrest, President Trump took the extraordinary measure of deploying federal troops to Los Angeles, despite objections from California's governor. Mayor Karen Bass imposed a curfew from 8 PM to 6 AM (0300 to 1300 GMT), limiting access within a designated area to residents, emergency services, and journalists.
Protests against heightened immigration enforcement have spread nationwide, with major demonstrations occurring in New York, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco, and Austin.
In Brookhaven, a suburb of Atlanta, demonstrators waved American and Mexican flags, expressing anger against ICE operations.
As of Tuesday evening, police arrested at least 25 individuals for violating curfew restrictions in Los Angeles. Over recent days, LAPD reported that more than 500 arrests have been made and at least 23 businesses looted overnight Monday alone, the report added.