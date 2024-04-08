Rashmika Mandanna: Tollywood Queen, National Crush and Brand Boss Lady

Scroll through your Instagram feed, and amidst the travel snippets and selfies, you're bound to come across a face that lights up the screen – Rashmika Mandanna. The queen of Tollywood is making a mark on Bollywood and brands these days. Her smile and captivating performances have transcended languages, making her the National Crush. But beyond the silver screen, Mandanna is beginning reign as a brand ambassador, captivating brands and audiences with her charm and relatability. Let's take a peek at some of the brands Mandanna has brought her unique spark to.

Bisk Farm: Remember those mornings when your favorite cup of chai felt incomplete? Mandanna swooped in like a total boss in those Bisk Farm ads, reminding us that their rusks are the perfect companion for a blissful chai break. We can't deny, seeing her dunk a rusk and savor the delightful crunch made us crave one instantly.

Bewakoof: Looking for that perfect pair of sunglasses to elevate your everyday look? Look no further than Mandanna's style inspiration. Her collaboration with Bewakoof proved that a touch of Rashmika's charm can turn any outfit into a head-turner.

ITC Fiama: Mandanna's universal charm has attracted brands across categories, helping her bag an association with ITC Fiama. The brand leverages Mandanna's down-to-earth charm and everyday elegance.

7UP: Feeling hot and parched? Let Mandanna quench your thirst with a can of 7UP! She also features in 7UP ads with her Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

Janasya: A style icon in the making, Mandanna's collaboration with Janasya saw her putting her versatile fashion foot forward.

Epson: Mandanna's partnership with Epson highlights the importance of innovation and creativity.

Kalyan Jewellers: Mandanna's association with Kalyan Jewellers saw her become part of a roster of celebrities that included Amitabh and Jaya Bhachchan. In the ad, Mandanna reminds viewers that jewelry is more than just an ornament; it's a way to express yourself and celebrate special moments.