      Rashmika Mandanna: Tollywood Queen, National Crush and Brand Boss Lady

      Mandanna is beginning reign as a brand ambassador, captivating brands and audiences with her charm and relatability. Let's take a peek at some of the brands Mandanna has brought her unique spark to.

      By  Varun ShethApr 8, 2024 9:21 AM
      Let's take a peek at some of the brands Mandanna has brought her unique spark to. (Image sourced via Forbes)

      Scroll through your Instagram feed, and amidst the travel snippets and selfies, you're bound to come across a face that lights up the screen – Rashmika Mandanna. The queen of Tollywood is making a mark on Bollywood and brands these days. Her smile and captivating performances have transcended languages, making her the National Crush. But beyond the silver screen, Mandanna is beginning reign as a brand ambassador, captivating brands and audiences with her charm and relatability. Let's take a peek at some of the brands Mandanna has brought her unique spark to.

      Bisk Farm: Remember those mornings when your favorite cup of chai felt incomplete? Mandanna swooped in like a total boss in those Bisk Farm ads, reminding us that their rusks are the perfect companion for a blissful chai break. We can't deny, seeing her dunk a rusk and savor the delightful crunch made us crave one instantly.

      Bewakoof: Looking for that perfect pair of sunglasses to elevate your everyday look? Look no further than Mandanna's style inspiration. Her collaboration with Bewakoof proved that a touch of Rashmika's charm can turn any outfit into a head-turner.

      ITC Fiama: Mandanna's universal charm has attracted brands across categories, helping her bag an association with ITC Fiama. The brand leverages Mandanna's down-to-earth charm and everyday elegance.

      7UP: Feeling hot and parched? Let Mandanna quench your thirst with a can of 7UP! She also features in 7UP ads with her Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

      Janasya: A style icon in the making, Mandanna's collaboration with Janasya saw her putting her versatile fashion foot forward.

      Epson: Mandanna's partnership with Epson highlights the importance of innovation and creativity.

      Kalyan Jewellers: Mandanna's association with Kalyan Jewellers saw her become part of a roster of celebrities that included Amitabh and Jaya Bhachchan. In the ad, Mandanna reminds viewers that jewelry is more than just an ornament; it's a way to express yourself and celebrate special moments.

      Meesho: From luxury to budget, Mandanna's versatility as a brand ambassador is apparent. Her collaboration with ecommerce platform Meesho being a good example. Her down-to-earth personality resonates with Meesho's mission of empowering people through convenient and budget-friendly shopping.


      First Published on Apr 8, 2024 9:21 AM

