RBI awards web series contract to Star India

Star India has been awarded the contract to produce a five-episode web series commemorating the Reserve Bank of India's 90th anniversary. The series will be broadcast on national television channels and/or OTT platforms, as per PTI.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) floated a request for proposal (RFP) in July, inviting production houses, TV channels, and OTT platforms to bid for the project. The central bank aimed to create an engaging series that would enhance public understanding of its role in the economy, build trust, and foster greater engagement.
While Zee Entertainment Network and Discovery Communications India did not qualify beyond the technical evaluation round, Star India and Viacom 18 made it to the final round. Ultimately, Star India emerged as the successful bidder, securing the contract for a fee of Rs 6.5 crore.
The five-episode series will delve into the RBI's 90-year history, exploring its functions, operations, and significant achievements. Through compelling storytelling, expert interviews, and high-quality visuals, the series will aim to demystify complex financial concepts and foster greater trust in the central bank.
The RBI hopes that this web series will not only inform but also inspire, leaving a lasting impact on viewers and strengthening the bond between the central bank and the public.