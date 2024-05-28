Reliance Industries seeks CCI approval for Viacom18-Star India merger

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Industries has sought approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for an $8.5 billion merger between Viacom18 and Star India Pvt Ltd (SIPL). The proposed merger aims to combine the entertainment businesses of Viacom18, a part of Reliance Industries group, and SIPL, wholly owned by The Walt Disney Company (TWDC).

As per a notice filed with the CCI, post-transaction SIPL will transform into a JV held by RIL, Viacom18 and existing TWDC subsidiaries.

Reliance Industries has also assured that there would be no adverse impact on competition, as a result of the merger.

Further, to assist the CCI's evaluation, the company has identified several key markets where significant horizontal overlaps exist— including licensing of audio-visual content rights, distribution of broadcast TV channels, provision of audio-visual content, and supply of advertising space in India, as per the PTI report.

SIPL, a wholly-owned entity of The Walt Disney Company, is engaged in TV broadcasting, motion pictures, and operation of an OTT platform. On the other hand, Viacom18 operates in the business of broadcasting television channels and an OTT platform both in India and globally. Additionally, it is involved in the production and distribution of motion pictures.