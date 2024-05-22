Satya Nadella on Microsoft partnering with Khan Academy

In a LinkedIn post, Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO, Microsoft announced a new partnership with Khan Academy. "We’ll be working together to use Phi-3 to make math tutoring more accessible. And I’m also excited to share that they’ll be making Khanmigo, their AI assistant, free to all U.S. teachers."

"We’re leading the small language model revolution. Our Phi-3 family of SLMs is the most capable and cost effective available. They outperform models of the same size or the next size up, across a variety of benchmarks. And today we are adding new models to the Phi-3 family, including Phi-3-vision, Phi-3-small, and Phi-3-medium. With Phi, you can build apps that span the web, Android, iOS, Windows, and the edge. They can take advantage of local hardware when available and fall back on the cloud when not," he shared.

"Of course, it’s about more than just models. It’s also about the tools you need to build these experiences. With Azure AI Studio, we provide an end-to-end tooling solution to develop and safeguard the copilots you build, as well as tooling and guidance to evaluate your AI models and applications for performance and quality. And I’m excited to announce that Azure AI Studio is now generally available. It includes built-in support for what is perhaps the most important feature in this age of AI: AI safety. And today we are adding new capabilities, including custom categories, so that you can create unique filters for prompts and completions with rapid deployment options," he added.

"Ultimately, in order to train, finetune, and ground your models, you need your data to be in shape. And to do so, we are building out the full data estate, from operational stores to analytics in Azure. We’ve also added AI capabilities to all of our operational stores, whether it’s Cosmos DB, SQL, or PostgreSQL. With Fabric, you get everything you need in a single SaaS platform. It’s deeply integrated at the most fundamental level with unified compute and storage, unified experiences, unified governance, and a unified business model. "

Microsoft Copilot