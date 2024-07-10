Anjana Ghosh's Scale Sherpas to support startups and MSMEs

Scale Sherpas, led by FMCG veterans Anjana Ghosh and Atanu Gangoly introduces an end-to-end supply chain model to support startups and MSMEs. Their goal is to help businesses expand from regional to national presence, supported by an efficient and extensive network of trade partners across India.

This model allows brands to benefit from reduced freight costs and provides the flexibility to send small loads to newer markets. This is currently available in 41 top cities & towns with population of over 10 lakhs.

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector in India is the fourth-largest and has been expanding at a healthy rate, driven by rising disposable incomes, a growing youth population, and increasing brand awareness among consumers.

Market research firm Kantar found that regional brands, which constitute 70 percent of the FMCG business in the food and beverage category, grew at 13 percent in the year ending April 2023, outpacing the nine percent growth of national brands.

Ghosh remarked, “We firmly believe that leading a successful business requires the courage to adapt. Doing the right thing is rarely easy but always worth it. MSME businesses are passing through a challenging phase with overall competitive landscapes, entry of global brands, rising input costs, and decreasing margins. Scaling business, reducing costs through efficiency and productivity, adapting to technology, and premiumization are essential for their survival. Our mission is to support businesses that aspire to scale and seek professional help from those with proven track records in building national brands. We enable organizations with creative solutions to navigate complex issues by reimagining their ecosystems, reshaping their portfolios, and reinventing themselves for a better future.”