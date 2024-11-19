SUGAR Cosmetics leverages Unicommerce to boost retail operations

SUGAR Cosmetics has been leveraging unicommerce’s technology, including its multi-channel order management and warehouse management systems, to streamline its e-commerce operations for over five years. With the recent addition of Unicommerce’s omnichannel retail management system, the brand will additionally power store fulfilment operations to serve its customers across digital and physical touchpoints.

According to recent trends by Unicommerce, the makeup products witnessed an order volume jump of over 100% during this year’s Diwali sales as compared to last year, indicating shoppers' growing interest in such products.

Integrating all the stores and warehouses on Unicommerce’s centralised platform will allow the brand to offer ship-from-store service to its customers. It will also enable the brand to switch orders between its warehouses and stores, thereby exposing more inventory and a wider assortment, leading to faster service.

The technology will also optimise return order processes and potentially increase upselling and cross-selling opportunities.

Speaking about the company's Omnichannel vision and partnership with Unicommerce, Jasmin Gohil, Chief Technology Officer of SUGAR Cosmetics, said, “In today’s fast-evolving market, it has become imperative to have omnichannel capabilities to offer excellent customer satisfaction. We are a technologically focused brand, and Unicommerce’s technology has demonstrated impressive results throughout our long-standing partnership. Its omnichannel capabilities will help further strengthen our potential to serve our customers and enhance their shopping experience across all online and offline channels.”