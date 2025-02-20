Tata Power partners with Amazon Web Services to drive consumer-centric energy transition in India

Tata Power - one of India’s integrated power companies, is strengthening operational efficiencies, enhancing grid resilience, and empowering its large consumer base, spread across multiple states, to be active participants in India’s clean energy future and transition to a low-carbon economy.

India stands at the forefront of a global energy transformation, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) projecting the country to lead global energy demand growth over the next two decades. Tata Power is championing this transition through a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to modernize its digital infrastructure and drive intelligent energy management.

Tata Power has laid a robust digital foundation by migrating 23 mission-critical applications to AWS using Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS). This shift enhances scalability, security, and real-time operational efficiency across key areas such as power generation, renewables, grid management, sales, and finance. Additionally, the company has adopted a server-less architecture with AWS Step Functions, optimizing energy transactions and grid operations in response to fluctuating demand patterns.

At the core of this transformation are two specialized data lakes dedicated to power generation and renewables, which ingest real-time data from solar farms, wind assets, smart meters, and Industrial IoT devices. Using AWS Glue, Tata Power integrates these vast datasets into Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), unlocking AI-powered analytics for predictive maintenance, grid optimization, and demand forecasting.

AI-driven insights enable faster outage detection, improved grid stability, and personalized energy recommendations, resulting in cost savings, enhanced reliability, and an accelerated transition to renewables. The modernization effort will pave the way for cutting- edge innovations, including blockchain-based energy trading, AI-powered demand response solutions, and computer vision for asset monitoring, stated the company in a statement.

Tata Power is driving digital transformation across key operational clusters. In generation and renewables, AI-driven predictive maintenance, supply chain & procurement efficiency, and real-time analytics are optimizing plant efficiency and maximizing renewable energy output.

Grid modernization is being advanced through smart IoT integration, enabling automated grid operations that reduce downtime and improve supply-demand balancing. These innovations have led to unprecedented reduction in AT&C losses and overall operational efficiency across the company's discoms in Delhi, Odisha and Mumbai.