Tata Starbucks eyes growth through innovation in food, beverages, and store formats

With a current presence of approximately 460 stores across 75 cities, Tata Starbucks remains committed to its medium-term goal of reaching 1,000 stores.

By  CNBC - TV18Dec 6, 2024 8:38 AM
Tata Starbucks CEO Sushant Dash says the company is focusing on innovation to drive growth and relevance in a competitive market.

Dash highlighted that the company is committed to introducing new concepts across food, beverages, and store formats to attract new consumers and expand the category.

"That's the only way to grow and be relevant," Dash said.

The company’s first area of focus has been store formats, which aim to create unique consumer experiences and broaden the brand's reach. Additionally, food innovations have targeted specific dining occasions, particularly brunch hours, with a range of salads and classic sandwiches etc.

On the beverage front, Tata Starbucks has introduced Indian flavors and Gen Z-friendly options like colorful, non-dairy refreshers to appeal to younger consumers seeking lighter drinks.

"The fact that we are growing shows that we are confident that many of these are working," Dash said.

With a current presence of approximately 460 stores across 75 cities, Tata Starbucks remains committed to its medium-term goal of reaching 1,000 stores. Dash expressed confidence in achieving this milestone, citing the company’s robust growth and business prospects.


First Published on Dec 6, 2024 8:38 AM

