            

      TheSmallBigIdea secures the digital communications mandate for DHL Express' association with Mumbai Indians

      TheSmallBigIdea is responsible for managing DHL Express’ digital communications for the DHL x Mumbai Indians partnership in 2024.

      By  Storyboard18May 22, 2024 2:57 PM
      Independent full-service digital agency, TheSmallBigIdea, has partnered with DHL Express for their on-going association with the Mumbai Indians. TheSmallBigIdea is responsible for managing DHL Express’ digital communications for the DHL x Mumbai Indians partnership in 2024. DHL is the principal sponsor and official logistics service provider for the Mumbai Indians team.

      Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO & Co-Founder, TheSmallBigIdea said, “Integrating brands with sport is always interesting. We decided to craft an engaging content piece, not pandering to the mainstream use of sports celebrities, which eventually resonates with audiences while staying true to the brand's strengths. The insight driving this campaign was simple: let everyone excel in their respective fields. Whether it's cricketers scoring runs or DHL excelling in logistics, our focus remained on highlighting expertise. We crafted a narrative showcasing cricket stars featuring in a DHL ad film. Emphasizing on the significance of leveraging individual strengths and capturing captivating behind-the-scenes dynamics between advertising pros and cricketers, we were able to celebrate excellence while staying true to what makes each entity exceptional.”

      TheSmallBigIdea leveraged the DHL – Mumbai Indians partnership to craft campaigns ‘ThatsMyGame’ and ‘DilSeIndianSpiritSeMumbaiIndians'.

      Through a series of creative social media pieces and engaging activations, the ads highlight DHL Express' role as the official logistics partner of the Mumbai Indians featuring Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan.


      First Published on May 22, 2024 2:57 PM

