Vi rolls out second instalment of 'Be Someone's We' campaign

Vi, a telecom operator, firmly believes that there should be no place for loneliness in our world, launched its Be Someone's We campaign to demonstrate the positive power of connectivity in combating loneliness. Following the success of the campaign last year which brought attention to loneliness among the youth and urban orphans, Vi, has launched its second instalment. This time the campaign is focusing on combatting loneliness among empty nesters.

Parents often grapple with a void when their children move away, especially when it is to a different city or country. The new way of life, particularly for those who dedicated a significant amount of time in bringing up their children, can often be a hard transition. It comes with a loss of purpose, sadness and loneliness, and can impact mental health, causing depression and anxiety.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, this year’s campaign has been launched with its first film at ICC T20 World Cup, during the Sri Lanka Vs. South Africa match. The Vi BSW-Imagefilm titled “Durga Puja” draws inspiration from the feeling of empty nesters who often experience loneliness during festive season. The film shows that even the smallest of actions like a quick video call can go a long way to make parents feel loved, closer and cared for.

The story opens to a set of parents talking to their son on a video call, expressing how they are missing him at home during Durga Puja. The doorbell then rings to reveal a delivery boy delivering sweets, stating it is from their son, adding that he has also sent something else (A surprise!). The delivery boy then goes on to hug the father. The emotional father in return hugs the delivery person warmly, while thinking of his son who made his presence felt even while being miles away. Parents are then seen having another video call with their son, now laughing, and feeling happy while enjoying the delicious sweets sent by their son

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Avneesh Khosla, chief marketing officer, Vodafone Idea, said “At Vi, we believe that true connectivity is about technology becoming an enabler of fostering a sense of belonging and togetherness. With this year's ‘Be Someone’s We’ stories we aim to bring attention to the empty nesters, who often face a profound sense of loneliness. We hope to encourage their loved ones to check on the parents, make them feel valued and connected in little ways that go a long way.”

Speaking about the conceptualization of the campaign Rohit Dubey, executive creative director at Ogilvy India said, “To build ‘Be Someone’s Vi' further, we took a more narrative-driven approach. While the initial stories were telegraphic, these stories delve deeper into the emotional landscapes of empty nesters. ‘Be Someone’s We’ is a heartfelt plea to society to reach out and bridge the emotional gaps. With this, we hope to evoke empathy, show how Vi’s network can be a lifeline in thriving meaningful relationships”