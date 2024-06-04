UniPin launches ‘Bonus ka Naya Bahana’ campaign

UniPin, the digital entertainment enabler in India, has launched ‘Bonus ka Naya Bahana’ campaign to provide Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players with the most pocket-friendly rates for the title's in-game currency, Unknown Cash (UC), and generous bonus UC across the country.

As KRAFTON’s official distribution partner for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), UniPin is committed to delivering unparalleled value and a seamless UC purchase experience to the nation’s dedicated 100+ million BGMI players. During the campaign period from 1st June 2024 to 10th June 2024, UniPin aims to establish a new benchmark for BGMI UC purchases, by offering the best value for everyone’s money.