            

      UniPin launches ‘Bonus ka Naya Bahana’ campaign

      The campaign enables Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players with pocket-friendly rates for the title's in-game currency, Unknown Cash (UC), and generous bonus UC across the country.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 4, 2024 1:09 PM
      UniPin, the digital entertainment enabler in India, has launched ‘Bonus ka Naya Bahana’ campaign to provide Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players with the most pocket-friendly rates for the title's in-game currency, Unknown Cash (UC), and generous bonus UC across the country.

      As KRAFTON’s official distribution partner for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), UniPin is committed to delivering unparalleled value and a seamless UC purchase experience to the nation’s dedicated 100+ million BGMI players. During the campaign period from 1st June 2024 to 10th June 2024, UniPin aims to establish a new benchmark for BGMI UC purchases, by offering the best value for everyone’s money.

      Sharing his excitement, Utsav Mahendra, Marketing Lead for UniPin India, commented, “At UniPin, we recognize the importance of offering added value to gamers, and our 'Bonus ka Naya Bahana' campaign exemplifies our commitment to providing BGMI players with compelling reasons to choose UniPin. We are delighted to unveil this campaign which will deliver unparalleled value and an enriched gaming experience to players nationwide. Our goal is to ensure a secure and unparalleled UC purchasing process, guaranteeing that every player receives exceptional value for their investment.”


      First Published on Jun 4, 2024 1:09 PM

