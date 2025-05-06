Godrej Consumer Products reports Rs 412 crore in Q4; Ad expenses surge to Rs 1,369 crore in FY25

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Tuesday announced its Quarter 4 and fiscal year 2025 results on the stock exchanges.

The Fast Moving Consumer Goods company turned profitable in the March quarter of FY25. The company, after reporting losses of Rs 1,893.2 crore in Q4 FY24, has clocked a profit of Rs 412 crore in the March quarter of FY25.

The company's consolidated advertisement and publicity expenses witnessed a marginal rise in Q4 by 1.3% year-on-year.

GCPL's Q4 ad expenses surged to Rs 310.07 crore in FY25 versus Rs 306.29 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

In fiscal year 2025, Godrej Consumer reported a profit of Rs 1,852.3 crore while the ad and publicity expenses stood at Rs 1,369.2 crore.

The company's consolidated revenue from operation stood at Rs 3,598 crore in Q4 and Rs 14,364 crore in the full fiscal year 2025.

According to GCPL's Managing Director and CEO, Sudhir Sitapati, the demand conditions have continued to be impacted by headwinds in urban consumption.

In the Quarter 4 FY25, the EBITDA declined by 9% to Rs 2,160 crore. Sitapati said that a surge in palm oil prices by more than 50% negatively impacted the EBITDA margin of the company.

GCPL's home care segment grew by 14%.

"Household Insecticides delivered a double-digit growth buoyed by a good season and strong market share gains across all formats. Goodknight Agarbatti has seen strong outperformance and has become the clear market leader in this category," the company mentioned.

The personal care segment, comprising hair colour, handwash, and other products, grew 4% in Q4.

GCPL's sales in Africa, the USA, and the Middle East grew by 23%. The absolute EBITDA stood at Rs 116 crore and grew 37% year-on-year in these countries.

However, in Indonesia, sales grew by 1% in constant currency terms.