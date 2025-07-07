            
  • Home
  • advertising
  • apac-dominates-49-of-global-ooh-spend-at-22-8bn-report-73147

APAC dominates 49% of global OOH spend at $22.8bn: Report

According to the World Out of Home Organisation's Global Expenditure survey, global OOH spend in 2024 reached $46.2bn, representing 4.8% of global adex. In 2025, it is expected to grow to $49.8bn, with DOOH representing 39% of it.

By  Storyboard18Jul 7, 2025 9:23 AM
APAC dominates 49% of global OOH spend at $22.8bn: Report
As per the report, APAC dominates with 49% of global OOH spend against 40% of global GDP, followed by North America ($9.7bn), Europe ($9.5bn), LATAM ($2.7bn) and Africa ($1.4bn). (Image source: Unsplash)

With 49% share, Asia Pacific (APAC) region today dominates global OOH spend at $22.8bn against 40% of global GDP. According to the World Out of Home Organisation's (WOO) Global Expenditure survey, North America at $9.7bn, accounts for the 22% of the total OOH spend.

The 2025 expenditure survey captured expenditure globally for OOH across 2024 and gave estimates of OOH expenditure for 2025. It is conducted by the use of a short form questionnaire to WOO members and OOH associations across the world and represents the most comprehensive survey of OOH expenditure globally.

As per the estimates, Europe accounts for $9.5bn, followed by LATAM ($2.7bn) and Africa ($1.4bn). Although expenditure reporting in Africa is more challenging in Central Africa and is likely to be under-reporting much of the informal economy, it said.

The 2025 WOO Expenditure survey captures expenditure globally for OOH across 2024 and give estimates of OOH expenditure for 2025. The survey was completed by 95 members, covering 85 unique territories – collectively representing 95% of global GDP and 79% of global population. Unreported territories are modelled from similar territories based on population, total GDP and GDP per capita where possible, or are excluded from the study.

Further it noted that global OOH spend in 2024 reached $46.2bn USD and represented 4.8% of global ADEX – breaking through the $45bn barrier and up $1bn on the predicted spend for 2024 - OOH media globally has had its best year to date, and OOH spend is forecast to grow to $49.8bn USD in 2025.

Global DOOH is 39% of OOH revenues; APAC leads global average

The report noted that global DOOH expenditure rose to $17.9bn USD in 2024 representing almost 39% of all OOH revenues and remains the main driver of OOH revenue growth globally.

Investment in DOOH infrastructure varies across the world with APAC and Europe ahead of the global average at 41.6% and 40.8% respectfully. North America at 34.4% , LATAM at 31.1% and Africa at 24.4% of total OOH revenues.

"The ‘headroom’ for growth in DOOH is exemplified by territories that have invested heavily in DOOH screens – of the top 10 markets by overall OOH volume: Australia (74% of OOH revenue), UK (66%), China (46%), Brazil (46%) and South Korea (44%); lead the way in driving growth through DOOH."

Programmatically traded DOOH grew to a reported total spend of $1.7bn USD globally, representing 9.4% of total DOOH revenues, it further said. Although this data is not captured commonly across all markets so may be under representative of the total revenue traded this way. "We forecast continued growth to this figure in 2025 reaching 10.9% of all DOOH revenues, totalling $2.2bn USD."


Tags
First Published on Jul 7, 2025 9:23 AM

More from Storyboard18

Advertising

Despite digital boom, marketing startups struggle to attract investors

Despite digital boom, marketing startups struggle to attract investors

Advertising

Lucky Yatra, award-winning campaign, faces criticism over undelivered prizes, alleged CSR violations

Lucky Yatra, award-winning campaign, faces criticism over undelivered prizes, alleged CSR violations

Advertising

Aamir Khan reveals ‘Thanda Matlab Coca-Cola’ was Ashutosh Gowariker’s brainchild

Aamir Khan reveals ‘Thanda Matlab Coca-Cola’ was Ashutosh Gowariker’s brainchild

Brand Makers

Exclusive Break: JioStar's Sanjog Gupta to succeed Geoff Allardice as ICC CEO

Exclusive Break: JioStar's Sanjog Gupta to succeed Geoff Allardice as ICC CEO

How it Works

$50 mn investment expected as Ministry of I&B eases TRP ratings restrictions

$50 mn investment expected as Ministry of I&B eases TRP ratings restrictions

How it Works

Tackling misleading medical ads amid digital boom

Tackling misleading medical ads amid digital boom

Brand Marketing

8 iconic brands you thought were Indian, but are not!

8 iconic brands you thought were Indian, but are not!