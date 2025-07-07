APAC dominates 49% of global OOH spend at $22.8bn: Report

With 49% share, Asia Pacific (APAC) region today dominates global OOH spend at $22.8bn against 40% of global GDP. According to the World Out of Home Organisation's (WOO) Global Expenditure survey, North America at $9.7bn, accounts for the 22% of the total OOH spend.

The 2025 expenditure survey captured expenditure globally for OOH across 2024 and gave estimates of OOH expenditure for 2025. It is conducted by the use of a short form questionnaire to WOO members and OOH associations across the world and represents the most comprehensive survey of OOH expenditure globally.

As per the estimates, Europe accounts for $9.5bn, followed by LATAM ($2.7bn) and Africa ($1.4bn). Although expenditure reporting in Africa is more challenging in Central Africa and is likely to be under-reporting much of the informal economy, it said.

The 2025 WOO Expenditure survey captures expenditure globally for OOH across 2024 and give estimates of OOH expenditure for 2025. The survey was completed by 95 members, covering 85 unique territories – collectively representing 95% of global GDP and 79% of global population. Unreported territories are modelled from similar territories based on population, total GDP and GDP per capita where possible, or are excluded from the study.

Further it noted that global OOH spend in 2024 reached $46.2bn USD and represented 4.8% of global ADEX – breaking through the $45bn barrier and up $1bn on the predicted spend for 2024 - OOH media globally has had its best year to date, and OOH spend is forecast to grow to $49.8bn USD in 2025.

Global DOOH is 39% of OOH revenues; APAC leads global average

The report noted that global DOOH expenditure rose to $17.9bn USD in 2024 representing almost 39% of all OOH revenues and remains the main driver of OOH revenue growth globally.

Investment in DOOH infrastructure varies across the world with APAC and Europe ahead of the global average at 41.6% and 40.8% respectfully. North America at 34.4% , LATAM at 31.1% and Africa at 24.4% of total OOH revenues.

"The ‘headroom’ for growth in DOOH is exemplified by territories that have invested heavily in DOOH screens – of the top 10 markets by overall OOH volume: Australia (74% of OOH revenue), UK (66%), China (46%), Brazil (46%) and South Korea (44%); lead the way in driving growth through DOOH."