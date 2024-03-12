Women Premier League: UP Warriorz and Navya Naveli Nanda unite to combat online trolling in women's cricket through #TrashTalkCleanUp

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) cricket team, UP Warriorz, has partnered with women’s rights advocate Navya Naveli Nanda, to unveil #TrashTalkCleanUp. Created in collaboration with Interactive Avenues, UP Warriorz' digital creative agency, the campaign features an inspiring 2-part video podcast and series of Instagram reels.

The aim of ‘Trash Talk Clean Up’ is to bin the negativity of social media and create safe spaces on the internet for UP Warriorz’ players as well as female athletes at large. A recent study by Plan International found that social media abuse targets female athletes three times more than men. A study published by World Athletics also states that out of all the hate circulating about the Olympics, 87 percent of it was targeted towards women.

The problem is no less rampant for India’s women athletes. Former cricketer Mithali Raj, 2-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, hockey player Vandana Kataria and even the Indian women’s cricket team have faced trolling repeatedly and voiced their opposition on social media. Against this backdrop, UP Warriorz is acting for change and turning online spaces of harassment and abuse into places of support for these achievers.

The first edition of Trash Talk Cleanup Podcast showcases candid, heartwarming conversations between Navya and UP Warriorz cricketers Vrinda Dinesh, Gouher Sultana, and Poonam Khemnar. Strategically launched around the Women’s Premier League, the initiative addresses the issue of online trolling faced by women cricketers and encourages individuals to respond to trolls with special dustbin gifs, symbolizing the disposal of negative comments. While there’s a long way to go, the social media team of UP Warriorz has already activated these GIFs and dustbin emojis through comments and reactive social listening, resulting in a visible reduction in trolling from the start of the season on 24th February till date.

Jinisha Sharma, director, Capri Sports, said, “This Women’s Day, we champion every sportswoman across the nation to rise above the noise, to focus on their true passion and excellence on the field.”

Eshwari Pandit, Senior Creative Director, Interactive Avenues, added, “Women often bear the brunt of cyberbullying, ranging from comments on their appearance to criticism of their professional choices. This online negativity not only impacts the mental well-being of players, but also tarnishes the spirit of the game. Through #TrashTalkCleanUp, we aspire to shed light on this critical issue and advocate for respect and positivity towards women athletes.”