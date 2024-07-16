World Youth Skills Day: Mondelez India commences youth skilling program in collaboration with NSDC

Mondelez India, in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), has commenced a youth skilling program at two skill development centres in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, and Pune, Maharashtra, in observance of World Youth Skills Day.

This endeavour builds upon the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Mondelez India and NSDC in November 2023, aimed at empowering 660 young people across Pune and Bhind. The initiative is an extension of Mondelez India's national CSR program, Shubh Aarambh, which has impacted the lives of 100,000 beneficiaries over the last ten years through various initiatives, including youth skilling.

Ophira Bhatia, senior director, India & Lead, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Corporate & Government Affairs - Mondelēz International, stated, “Over the decade, through Shubh Aarambh, our national CSR program, we have empowered nearly 1000 young individuals with our youth skilling programs. The commencement of the youth skilling program at Bhind and Pune, in collaboration with NSDC, marks a significant stride in our continuous endeavour to empower India's youth. Through our association with NSDC and leveraging expert partnerships, we aim to provide training and unlock avenues to real career prospects. Our objective is to foster a sustainable positive impact by equipping young people with the necessary skills to thrive in today's job market and contribute to their local economies."

Sharing her insights on the initiative, Archana Patankar, Vice President, Research & Impact, NSDC stated, "On World Youth Skills Day, we are proud to celebrate the commencement of our youth skilling programs at our two skilling centers in Bhind and Pune, in collaboration with Mondelez India. This initiative reflects our commitment to equipping young individuals with industry-relevant skills, enhancing their employability, and contributing to local economies. By providing targeted training in key sectors such as management, hospitality, retail, IT-ITeS, and logistics, we are bridging the skills gap and opening doors to meaningful career opportunities. Together, we are building a future-ready workforce that can thrive in a dynamic global market.”

The candidates will be trained in sectors such as management, hospitality & tourism, retail, IT-ITeS, and logistics, that have been identified based on job assessments and skill related demands from local industries and job markets. In Bhind, more than 300 candidates will receive training for roles in security, retail, front office, etc. Simultaneously, in Pune, over 300 candidates will receive training for roles in office, documentation, customer care, etc.

The training will encompass Short-Term Training (STT) using Qualification Pack (QP)- led training modules specifically designed for the job roles in the identified sectors. The candidates will receive training in soft skills and skill orientation on respective job roles, tools, and work methodology. It will be followed by assessment, certification, and connecting the candidates to employment opportunities.