Zepto responds to labour law violation allegations in Delhi; initiates full audit of RMP

Quick-commerce platform Zepto has issued an official response following serious allegations filed against it by the Rajdhani App Workers' Union (RAWU), which accused the company and its third-party delivery partner Kilton Geo Engineering Pvt. Ltd. of labour law violations under its Rural Mobilisation Programme (RMP) in Delhi.

RAWU’s complaint, submitted to the Delhi Labour Department, alleged exploitative working conditions, wage discrepancies, arbitrary dismissals and digital bonded labour affecting nearly 50 delivery workers employed through Zepto’s RMP. The union further criticized the company’s operational model for bypassing legal protections by treating workers as independent contractors rather than full-time employees entitled to basic entitlements such as minimum wage, ESI and provident fund.

In response, Zepto acknowledged the allegations and stated that it is taking the matter "very seriously". The company emphasized that RMP was designed to create "meaningful gigs for young people from rural India" and highlighted that over 30% of participants earn more than Rs 35,000 a month on average.

“While Zepto provides the technology and operational guidelines, day-to-day activities and vendor oversight are managed by local store management,” the company clarified in its statement shared with Storyboard18. A full audit has been launched into the operations of Kilton Geo Engineering Pvt. Ltd., the vendor at the center of the controversy.

Zepto outlined several rebuttals to the allegations. The company in its statement said that the EV rentals are optional and all costs are transparently communicated. The platform’s technology system does not allow “temporary IDs” or impersonation. In addition to this, no joining bonuses are part of the RMP offering; and food and accommodation support is provided by vendors for up to 45 days and is subject to quality checks. Riders may opt out at any time.

The company added that it possesses photographic evidence and internal data to substantiate its claims and is expanding audits across all RMP locations nationwide to ensure vendor compliance with ethical and operational standards.

“This appears to be a localized issue and does not reflect the broader intent or functioning of the RMP,” the Zepto spokesperson said, reiterating the firm’s "zero-tolerance policy for malpractice" and commitment to "dignity, transparency and opportunity" for all delivery partners.