Zomato rebrands to 'Eternal'; app will retain its original identity

Food tech giant Zomato has officially changed its name to Eternal, as confirmed by the company in a stock exchange filing on February 6. This rebranding decision, which had been rumored for some time, marks a pivotal shift as the company expands its business portfolio beyond food delivery.

“When we acquired Blinkit, we started using “Eternal” (instead of Zomato) internally to distinguish between the company and the brand/app. We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal, the day something beyond Zomato became a signicant driver of our future. Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there. We would like to rename Zomato Ltd., the company (not the brand/app), to Eternal Ltd,” Deepinder Goyal, group CEO and co-founder of Zomato, said in a letter filed with the BSE.

Zomato's board has approved the new name, aligning it with the company’s growing ventures and diverse range of services. However, the company clarified that while its corporate name will now be Eternal, the Zomato app will retain its original identity.

The company’s stock ticker, previously Zomato, will now be changed to Eternal, reflecting the rebranding effort.

This move comes nearly a year and a half after the rebranding rumors first surfaced. On August 1, 2022, Moneycontrol reported on the name change, which was initially dismissed by Zomato’s CEO, Deepinder Goyal. He had clarified at the time that Eternal was simply an internal name and that there were no plans to rename the Zomato app.