AI-driven national consumer helpline sees exponential growth, enhancing grievance redressal across sectors

The Department of Consumer Affairs, under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, has adopted an AI-enabled National Consumer Helpline (NCH) system that offers sector-wise analysis of grievances to enhance consumer grievance redressal mechanisms.
Consumers can utilize the National Consumer Helpline via a toll-free number 1915 or on web portal.
This new technology-driven approach is aimed at improving the speed and efficiency of resolving consumer issues, particularly in the education sector. It is expected that with these technological advancements, the number of calls received by NCH has grown more than tenfold, from 12,553 in December 2015 to 1,55,138 in December 2024.
Similarly, the average number of complaints registered per month has surged from 37,062 in 2017 to 1,12,468 in 2024. The monthly average number of grievances registered digitally has increased from 54,893 in the FY 2023-24 to 68,831 in FY 2024-25 (as of December 2024).
This initiative has already yielded results, especially in sectors such as education, where faster resolution of consumer complaints has become a priority. With NCH’s AI-driven, sector-specific analysis, these convergence partners can now act more effectively and efficiently in resolving consumer issues, thereby enhancing consumer trust and satisfaction. As a result of this ongoing initiative, many large companies identified with the highest number of consumer grievances have now become official convergence partners of the National Consumer Helpline.