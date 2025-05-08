Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail appoints Vishak Kumar as CEO of Lifestyle Brands

ADVERTISEMENT
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) has appointed Vishak Kumar as the Chief Executive Officer of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd. Prior to his current role, he also served as the CEO of Aditya Birla Retail Limited from 2012 to 2016, overseeing the group’s foray into the grocery and food retail segment.
Kumar, a seasoned veteran of the Aditya Birla Group, most recently served as the CEO of Madura Fashion & Lifestyle, a key division of ABFRL that houses iconic labels like Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England. With a career spanning nearly three decades at the group, Kumar’s elevation reflects both his long-standing contributions and ABFRL’s commitment to deepening leadership from within.
Starting his journey with the group in 1995 as a management trainee, Kumar has steadily risen through the ranks, holding strategic leadership roles across sales, marketing and retail. His tenure at ABFRL is marked by his strong execution in brand building, operational excellence, and expanding the reach of Madura’s brands across India.
Kumar holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from the Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra (1989–1993) and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.