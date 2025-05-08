            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • aditya-birla-fashion-retail-appoints-vishak-kumar-as-ceo-of-lifestyle-brands-65034

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail appoints Vishak Kumar as CEO of Lifestyle Brands

Prior to his current role, he also served as the CEO of Aditya Birla Retail Limited from 2012 to 2016, overseeing the group’s foray into the grocery and food retail segment.

By  Storyboard18May 8, 2025 5:04 PM
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail appoints Vishak Kumar as CEO of Lifestyle Brands
Kumar holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from the Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra (1989–1993) and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) has appointed Vishak Kumar as the Chief Executive Officer of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd. Prior to his current role, he also served as the CEO of Aditya Birla Retail Limited from 2012 to 2016, overseeing the group’s foray into the grocery and food retail segment.

Kumar, a seasoned veteran of the Aditya Birla Group, most recently served as the CEO of Madura Fashion & Lifestyle, a key division of ABFRL that houses iconic labels like Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England. With a career spanning nearly three decades at the group, Kumar’s elevation reflects both his long-standing contributions and ABFRL’s commitment to deepening leadership from within.

Starting his journey with the group in 1995 as a management trainee, Kumar has steadily risen through the ranks, holding strategic leadership roles across sales, marketing and retail. His tenure at ABFRL is marked by his strong execution in brand building, operational excellence, and expanding the reach of Madura’s brands across India.

Kumar holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from the Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra (1989–1993) and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.


Tags
First Published on May 8, 2025 5:04 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Britannia Industries posts 4% rise in profit to Rs 559.13 crore in Q4FY25

Britannia Industries posts 4% rise in profit to Rs 559.13 crore in Q4FY25

Brand Makers

Flipkart VP Ashish Vijayvergiya to launch new venture within company, following path of super.money, PhonePe

Flipkart VP Ashish Vijayvergiya to launch new venture within company, following path of super.money, PhonePe

Brand Makers

Global Ads Spotlight: When AI met Animal Welfare in a Pedigree campaign to boost pet adoptions

Global Ads Spotlight: When AI met Animal Welfare in a Pedigree campaign to boost pet adoptions

Brand Makers

Bill Gates plans to give away $200 billion, criticises Elon Musk over aid cuts

Bill Gates plans to give away $200 billion, criticises Elon Musk over aid cuts

Brand Makers

Britannia reports modest profit growth amid challenging market conditions

Britannia reports modest profit growth amid challenging market conditions

Brand Makers

Britannia's Varun Berry named CEO in addition to his current role as Exec VC and MD

Britannia's Varun Berry named CEO in addition to his current role as Exec VC and MD

Brand Makers

Ajoy Chawla named next MD of Titan Company Ltd; to succeed C. K. Venkataraman

Ajoy Chawla named next MD of Titan Company Ltd; to succeed C. K. Venkataraman