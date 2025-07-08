AI Mode: Google expands AI-powered search feature to all users in India

Google is making its artificial intelligence-powered search feature, known as AI Mode, available to all users in India, marking the company’s latest effort to integrate generative AI into its core products in a critical growth market. India is the first market outside the US to get AI Mode.

The feature, which Google has described as its most advanced AI search experience to date, was introduced last month in English as an experimental offering within Google Labs. It allows users to receive detailed, AI-generated responses to their queries and to explore topics more deeply, either by typing, speaking, or uploading a photo.

“The response has been encouraging, with people appreciating its speed and the quality of the responses,” the company said in a statement on its blog, adding that users have employed the tool for tasks ranging from in-depth learning to navigating complex instructions.

AI Mode is powered by a custom version of Google’s Gemini 2.5 model and offers multimodal capabilities, meaning it can process and integrate multiple types of data, including text, images, and voice inputs, simultaneously. The feature will now appear as a dedicated tab within the search interface on the Google app, eliminating the need for users to sign up through Labs.

“All the features from the Labs launch will be available, so you can type, use your voice, or even snap a photo with Lens to get a rich, comprehensive response with helpful links, and dig deeper with follow-up questions,” Google said.