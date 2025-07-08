            
Shubman Gill’s Nike vest sparks sports sponsorship debate

Adidas, the current official kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team, holds exclusive rights to outfit the national side across formats, including match-day kits, training gear and travel apparel.

By  Storyboard18Jul 8, 2025 3:52 PM
Gill step out of the dressing room in a Nike-branded vest to signal India’s declaration at 427/6, has set social media abuzz, not just for its cricketing significance but for its commercial implications. (Photo: X)

Shubman Gill may have earned praise for his confident declaration call as India’s stand-in Test captain during the Edgbaston Test on July 5, but his choice of attire while making the gesture has sparked a curious sponsorship controversy.

The moment, which saw Gill step out of the dressing room in a Nike-branded vest to signal India’s declaration at 427/6, has set social media abuzz, not just for its cricketing significance but for its commercial implications.

Adidas, the current official kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team, holds exclusive rights to outfit the national side across formats, including match-day kits, training gear and travel apparel. The brand signed a five-year deal with the BCCI in 2023, replacing Nike, which previously held the sponsorship.

However, Gill’s appearance in gear branded by a direct competitor, even if it was innerwear, has raised eyebrows online, with fans questioning whether it breaches the Adidas-BCCI agreement. While many took a tongue-in-cheek view of the incident, others flagged the potential for a technical violation, especially given the high stakes of brand visibility in elite sports.

So far, there has been no official comment from the BCCI or Adidas regarding the incident. As per media reports, innerwear may not fall under the purview of the Adidas contract. But the moment has nonetheless reignited conversations about the rigidity of sponsorship protocols in Indian cricket, and whether athletes must now be hyper-aware of branding in even their most spontaneous actions on the field.


First Published on Jul 8, 2025 3:31 PM

