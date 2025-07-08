BMW Group India appoints Hardeep Singh Brar as President & CEO

Hardeep Singh Brar, who led Kia India as senior vice president and head of marketing - sales, has been appointed by BMW Group India as president and chief executive officer. Brar succeeds Vikram Pawah who is assuming the role of CEO at BMW Group Australia and New Zealand.

Brar joined Kia India in 2021, playing a key role in the brand’s post-launch momentum and retail network expansion in the country.

His departure from Kia India marked the latest in a series of leadership changes in India’s fast-moving auto sector, as global and domestic players recalibrate their strategies in response to evolving consumer preferences and electric mobility trends.

In a note, he had shared, "Over the past 4 years 4 months with Kia India, I have had the privilege of working alongside an exceptional team and ecosystem. Together, we have achieved milestones I’m deeply proud of."

He added, "Kia India stood out as the fastest OEM to cross 1 million domestic sales, achieved in just 59 months. And, it was the only new OEM entrant in the last 25 years to cross six percent market share; CY25 share stood at 6.5 percent ahead of many legacy players."

A veteran of the automotive industry, Brar began his career at Pertech Computers before moving to Maruti Suzuki, where he rose to the position of general manager overseeing corporate and rural sales. He later held senior roles at Volkswagen India, General Motors India, Nissan Motor Corporation, and Great Wall Motor Co., managing portfolios that included dealer development, commercial operations, and marketing.