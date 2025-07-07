Today in AI | Google brings AI 'Gems' | AI used to decide layoffs | IIT Delhi launches AI in healthcare programme

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Google brings custom AI ‘Gems’ to docs, Gmail, and Other Workspace Apps

Google is expanding the reach of its customisable AI assistant “Gems” by integrating it directly into the side panel of popular Workspace apps like Docs, Slides, Sheets, Drive, and Gmail.

Previously available only through the standalone Gemini app, Gems are personalised or pre-built AI chatbots that help users complete recurring or specialised tasks. With this rollout, users can now access Gems seamlessly within their workflow—without needing to switch tabs or leave their document.

The feature is designed to make task-specific versions of Gemini easier to use. For example, users can create or customise Gems for writing brand-specific marketing content, preparing for exams, or even pressure-testing emails from the perspective of a CEO.

Gems can also take uploaded documents as context to improve their responses. Google offers pre-made Gems tailored for activities like coding assistance, content editing, and sales workflows.

For instance, a marketing professional might use a copywriting Gem trained on their brand voice, while a salesperson could set up a Gem tailored to their client base or industry knowledge. By embedding these AI tools directly into Workspace, Google aims to make advanced AI assistance more accessible and convenient for day-to-day productivity.

Bosses are letting AI decide who gets fired, survey finds

A growing number of employers are now using artificial intelligence not only to justify layoffs but to let it have the final say on who should be let go, according to a new survey by ResumeBuilder.com.

The survey, which polled 1,342 managers, found that 6 in 10 respondents admitted to consulting a large language model (LLM) like ChatGPT for major HR decisions affecting their staff.

Of those surveyed, 78% said they had used a chatbot to help decide whether to grant an employee a raise, 77% reported using AI to determine promotions, 66% said they turned to an LLM to help decide on layoffs, 64% used it for advice on employee terminations. Perhaps most strikingly, nearly 1 in 5 managers said they frequently let AI have the final say on these decisions—without any human review or input.

The findings highlight growing concerns about the role of AI in workplaces, especially around questions of fairness, accountability, and transparency in life-changing decisions like promotions and layoffs.

IIT Delhi launches executive programme on AI in healthcare

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched a new online executive programme focused on artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, aimed at equipping medical and technology professionals with essential digital skills.

Offered through the institute’s Continuing Education Programme (CEP), the 24-week course is designed to meet India’s rising demand for AI-driven healthcare solutions, according to an IANS report.

Open to clinicians, engineers, data specialists, and med-tech entrepreneurs, the programme will span a wide range of applications—from AI in diagnostics and hospital operations to public health and healthcare automation.

The curriculum starts with core AI and machine learning concepts before advancing to specialised areas such as - deep learning for medical imaging, natural language processing for electronic health records, predictive analytics and risk scoring, IoT-based patient monitoring, public health data intelligence

Participants will gain practical experience with clinical datasets and hospital information systems, and complete a capstone project under the guidance of IIT Delhi faculty.

Andhra Pradesh to launch AI-powered smart Mosquito Control Programme

In a tech-forward move to combat vector-borne diseases, the Andhra Pradesh government is set to roll out a pilot programme that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and deep technology for mosquito control across key urban centres.

The initiative, dubbed the Smart Mosquito Surveillance System (SMoSS), will be launched by the state’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department at 66 pilot locations across six major municipal corporations.

According to officials, SMoSS is designed to not only safeguard public health by reducing mosquito-borne infections but also to ease operational workload on civic staff and lower costs for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

The surveillance system will use a combination of AI, IoT-based tools, drones, sensors, heat maps, and mosquito traps to monitor and manage mosquito populations in real time.

Officials say the system will allow for data-driven mosquito surveillance, enabling quick response to potential outbreaks and optimised deployment of resources. If successful, the government may scale SMoSS to other regions in the state, setting a precedent for AI-led public health innovations in India.

PM Modi urges responsible AI and stronger cooperation at BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for global cooperation on ethical AI use, stronger economic ties, and a renewed push for multilateralism during his address at the BRICS Outreach Summit in Brazil.

Speaking at a session titled "Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Matters, and Artificial Intelligence," Modi underscored the transformative potential of AI while also highlighting the urgent need to address its associated risks.

“In the 21st century, the progress and well-being of people largely depend on technology — especially Artificial Intelligence,” the Prime Minister said. “On one hand, AI can greatly improve everyday life; on the other, it raises serious concerns around risks, ethics, and bias.”

He called for the creation of global standards to ensure the responsible and ethical governance of AI, while also reiterating the importance of South-South cooperation to build resilient and inclusive economies.