Three TV channels discontinued on DD Free Dish MPEG-4 slots line up for June 2025

Three TV channels have been discontinued on DD Free Dish MPEG-4 slots line up for June 2025, according to Prasar Bharati. Sharnam TV got discontinued on June 5, Gangaur Television and Shraddha MH ONE on June 26, the pubcaster shared in its circular.
While the channels had acquired slots in during MPEG-4 online auctions, they were reportedly removed due to the end of their slots and the subsequent auction for new slots.
It is to be noted that the three channels were among the 26 channels that acquired slots during the 7th Annual (86th) e-auction MPEG-4 slots of DD Free Dish, which was held on March 4.
Multiple new TV channels of other languages of the country had joined DD Free Dish in the said auction including Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Punjabi, Marathi, Rajasthani, Bhojpuri Odia TV channels. New TV channels like Pasand TV, Zee24 Kolkata, Rangoni TV, Parag News, Oscar Movies Bhojpuri had acquired slots.
The list of channels included Aastha Telugu, Aastha Bhajan, Aastha Gujarati, Aastha Kannada, Bansal News, Bharat 24 Vision of New India, Chardikla Time TV, Gangaur Television, Jai Maharashtra, Live Times, Maiboli, MH One, MH ONE DIL SE, MH ONE NEWS, Oscar Movies Bhojpuri, Pasand, Prag News, Raapchik, Rengoni, Sharnam TV, Shraddha MH ONE, Sudarshan News, TV9 Gujrati, TV9 Telugu, V TV News and Zee 24 Kalak.
Prasar Bharati had invited applications for the allotment of vacant MPEG-4 slots on the DD Free Dish DTH Platform for the period from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, in February. The last date of submission was kept for February 25, 2025.
In round one (where Bucket R1 is eligible), the public broadcaster kept the starting reserve price at Rs 5,00,000 (5 lakh). For round two (for bucket R1), the reserve price was kept Rs 15 lakh. The round one of Bucket R2, the starting reserve price was kept at Rs 5 lakh. The round two of Bucket R2 had the price set at Rs 15 lakh. Lastly, the first round for bucket 3 was kept at Rs 5 lakh.
The e-auction was conducted per 'E-auction Methodology '25' for the allotment of DD Free Dish slots to private TV channels, notified by Prasar Bharati on January 3, 2025.
The subsequent 88th online auction for vacant MPEG-4 slots took place on June 6, 2025. 5 channels won vacant MPEG-4 slots for the period June 13, 2025 to March 31, 2026, including Dabangg, Sandesh News, Punjabi Hits, Argus and Tabbar Hits acquired the vacant slots.
The 89th online auction for vacant MPEG-4 slots took place on July 2, 2025. Two channels, TNP NEWS and Living India News channels, acquired the vacant MPEG-4 slots for the period July 11, 2025 to March 31, 2026.