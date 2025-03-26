Delhi HC grants MeitY panel 3 months for detailed report on deepfake

ADVERTISEMENT
The Delhi High Court has extended the deadline for a special committee to submit a detailed report on the regulation of deepfake technology. The Court has set a new hearing date for July 21.
The committee, established by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on November 20, 2024, is tasked with addressing the challenges posed by deepfakes in ads.
“By the next date, we expect that the committee shall complete the deliberations and submit its report," said the bench on March 24.
The HC decision follows the hearing of three petitions against the non-regulation of deepfake technology in the country and the threat of its potential misuse.
Deepfake technology facilitates the creation of realistic videos, audio recordings and images that can manipulate and mislead the viewers by superimposing the likeness of one person onto another, altering their words and actions, spreading disinformation in the process.