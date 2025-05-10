Amul’s topical ad strikes patriotic chord amid India-Pakistan tensions

ADVERTISEMENT
As tensions flared between India and Pakistan following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April, a new advertisement from Indian dairy brand Amul has captured the public’s attention, drawing praise on social media for its pointed messaging and nationalistic tone.
The ad, titled “Send Them Pakking,” features Amul’s trademark cartoon mascot alongside Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, two senior Indian military officers who have emerged as public voices during the recent military response, dubbed Operation Sindoor. The illustration also includes Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, highlighting the government's unified messaging during the crisis.
Colonel Qureshi, who was commissioned in 1990 and became the first woman officer in the Indian Army’s Corps of Signals, has previously led troops in multinational exercises. Wing Commander Singh, an experienced Indian Air Force pilot with over 2,500 flying hours, has also been a visible figure during the current military communications campaign.
Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor was India’s retaliatory strike in response to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead. The Indian government reported that the operation targeted nine terrorist infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to disrupt networks tied to banned militant groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Amul’s advertisement, released shortly after the operation, became a flashpoint for patriotic sentiment online. The pun-laden slogan, “Send Them Pakking,” was hailed by many for its wit and timeliness. Social media platforms quickly filled with messages applauding the brand for aligning itself with national pride and acknowledging the armed forces.
Amul, known for its long-standing tradition of addressing current affairs with humor and sensitivity through its topical ads, once again managed to tap into the national mood, this time, with a message that mixed levity with resolve.