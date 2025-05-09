Defence Ministry urges media to refrain from live reporting of security operations

ADVERTISEMENT
The Ministry of Defence, Government of India, on X, formerly Twitter, urged all media outlets, digital platforms and individuals to refrain from live coverage or real-time reporting of defence operations and the movement of security forces.
"All media channels, digital platforms and individuals are advised to refrain from live coverage or real-time reporting of defence operations and movement of security forces. Disclosure of such sensitive or source-based information may jeopardize operational effectiveness and endanger lives," the ministry said in its tweet.
The Ministry emphasized that the disclosure of sensitive or source-based information during ongoing operations could compromise operational effectiveness and endanger lives. It pointed to past events like the Kargil War, 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and Kandahar hijacking as cautionary examples where premature or irresponsible reporting potentially interfered with national security efforts.
The advisory highlighted that Clause 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, prohibits live coverage of anti-terror operations. Only periodic briefings by designated government officials are permitted during such sensitive situations.
“All stakeholders are urged to exercise vigilance, sensitivity, and responsibility in coverage,” the Ministry said in a tweet, stressing the importance of upholding the highest standards of journalistic ethics in the service of the nation.
The advisory comes amid heightened concerns over national security and the role of media in fast-evolving conflict scenarios.