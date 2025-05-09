SRK's dazzling debut, secret guest rules & $75k tickets: Met Gala EXPLAINED!

The internet went bonkers on May 5, 2025, as Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan made his much-anticipated debut at the Met Gala—draped in a regal ensemble by Indian couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Held at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, this year's Met Gala not only rolled out a royal blue carpet but also rolled in a celebration of style, identity, and global influence.

But, what is the Met Gala, really? Why do people care so much about what global celebrities wear to a museum party? And how did a midnight dinner for New York socialites turn into fashion's most viral night?

Let's break it down.

Every first Monday of May, the steps of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art are transformed into a global runway.

But behind the gowns, glitz, and paparazzi flashes lies a storied tradition with deep roots in fashion history and philanthropy. The Met Gala, officially known as the Costume Institute Benefit, is a fundraising gala for the museum's Costume Institute—its only self-funded department.

Met Gala 2025: India's big moment on the blue carpet

This year, the carpet wasn't red—it was royal blue. And one of the world's biggest stars, Shah Rukh Khan, made his much-anticipated Met Gala debut, exuding effortless charm with iconic Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. King Khan was joined by icons like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, and Manish Malhotra.

Their appearance wasn't just a fashion moment—it was a cultural milestone, igniting celebrations among Indian and South Asian fans worldwide.

A brief history

The Met Gala wasn't always the global fashion spectacle it is today. It began in 1948 as a modest midnight dinner at the Waldorf Astoria, created by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert to raise funds for the newly formed Costume Institute. Guests paid $150 per seat.

Everything changed in the 1970s when legendary Vogue editor Diana Vreeland came on board. Themes were introduced, celebrities joined the guest list, and fashion became performance.

When Anna Wintour took over in 1995, she transformed the event into a cultural juggernaut—expanding its scope and exclusivity.

2025 Theme: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style

Each year, the Gala's theme aligns with the Costume Institute's annual exhibition. Past themes have ranged from "Camp: Notes on Fashion" to "Heavenly Bodies". Themes are often interpreted literally, metaphorically, or not at all—and that's part of the spectacle.

The 2025 theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," celebrated Black fashion history and dandyism. The theme sparked powerful conversations around representation and legacy. The exhibit showcased the evolution of Black excellence in fashion—from Harlem Renaissance zoot suits to contemporary couture.

Attendees delivered bold, nuanced takes on the theme—from Rihanna's signature Marc Jacobs ensemble to Zendaya's custom-tailored zoot suit (Zoot suits are popular for their high-waisted, tight cuff silhouettes). Yet, SRK's graceful entry in custom couture made headlines for both its elegance and significance.

So, who gets to attend?

Not just anyone. Tickets cost approximately $75,000 and a table can go upwards of $350,000. But here's the kicker: money doesn't guarantee entry. Every attendee must be approved by Anna Wintour.

This year's guest list included Shah Rukh Khan, Kim Kardashian, Mindy Kaling, Billie Eilish, Spike Lee, Shakira, Bad Bunny, with designers like Thom Browne, Marc Jacobs, and Prabal Gurung also in attendance.

What happens inside the Met Gala?

The event is notoriously private. Cameras are off-limits once guests step inside. No selfies. No smoking. No social posts. The goal? To keep the focus on fashion and art, not influencer clout. It's part museum tour, part haute couture dinner party, and part elite mixer—with performances, celebrity mingling, and a first look at the exhibition

Can you watch it?

While the Gala itself remains exclusive, the red carpet is streamed online (primarily via Vogue) and replayed endlessly on social media.

It's here that the internet gets involved—rating looks, debating themes, and creating memes. Once the event concludes, the exhibit opens to the public, allowing fashion lovers to experience the artistry up close.

Why does the Met Gala matter?