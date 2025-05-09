MIB launches #IndiaFightsPropaganda campaign against cross-border misinformation

ADVERTISEMENT
Amidst India-Pakistan tensions, the Indian government has launched a sweeping digital initiative titled #IndiaFightsPropaganda, aimed at countering a surge of misinformation allegedly orchestrated by Pakistan-based social media handlers and fake accounts.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) announced the campaign across all major social media platforms, urging official media units and departments to adopt a unified stance—starting with updating their profile pictures to reflect solidarity with the movement, as per a video report by DD News.
Also Read: Indo-Pak tensions: Safety advisories from corporates and MNCs ask employees to work remotely
The initiative is designed to reinforce India's narrative, support national security efforts, and debunk false information targeting the armed forces and the public.
The recent series of cross-border ceasefire violations and drone incursions, reportedly repulsed by India’s advanced air defense systems, have triggered an uptick in online propaganda.
Officials highlight that the misinformation battle is being fought on multiple fronts—from the Line of Control to the social media metaverse. With this campaign, it will be more concerted effort to fight the misinformation planted by the Pakistani handlers.