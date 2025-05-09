            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • mib-launches-indiafightspropaganda-caign-against-cross-border-misinformation-65204

MIB launches #IndiaFightsPropaganda campaign against cross-border misinformation

In response to escalating disinformation waged by Pakistan-based social media handlers, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has rolled out a nationwide digital campaign to bust fake news and rally public awareness.

By  Storyboard18May 9, 2025 4:09 PM
MIB launches #IndiaFightsPropaganda campaign against cross-border misinformation
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) announced the campaign across all major social media platforms, urging official media units and departments, starting with updating their profile pictures to reflect solidarity with the movement.

Amidst India-Pakistan tensions, the Indian government has launched a sweeping digital initiative titled #IndiaFightsPropaganda, aimed at countering a surge of misinformation allegedly orchestrated by Pakistan-based social media handlers and fake accounts.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) announced the campaign across all major social media platforms, urging official media units and departments to adopt a unified stance—starting with updating their profile pictures to reflect solidarity with the movement, as per a video report by DD News.

The initiative is designed to reinforce India's narrative, support national security efforts, and debunk false information targeting the armed forces and the public.

The recent series of cross-border ceasefire violations and drone incursions, reportedly repulsed by India’s advanced air defense systems, have triggered an uptick in online propaganda.

Officials highlight that the misinformation battle is being fought on multiple fronts—from the Line of Control to the social media metaverse. With this campaign, it will be more concerted effort to fight the misinformation planted by the Pakistani handlers.


Tags
First Published on May 9, 2025 4:01 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

TRAI recommends 5-year satellite spectrum allocation, extendable by two

TRAI recommends 5-year satellite spectrum allocation, extendable by two

How it Works

Ad spend in limbo as IPL 2025 suspension jolts brand plans amid India-Pak tensions

Ad spend in limbo as IPL 2025 suspension jolts brand plans amid India-Pak tensions

How it Works

Indo-Pak tensions: Safety advisories from corporates and MNCs ask employees to work remotely

Indo-Pak tensions: Safety advisories from corporates and MNCs ask employees to work remotely

How it Works

India-Pakistan tensions to trigger 5–10% dip in H1 2025 AdEx; brands hit pause on high-visibility media

India-Pakistan tensions to trigger 5–10% dip in H1 2025 AdEx; brands hit pause on high-visibility media

How it Works

BCCI halts IPL 2025 indefinitely amid India-Pakistan tensions

BCCI halts IPL 2025 indefinitely amid India-Pakistan tensions

How it Works

Indo-Pak tensions: Airlines issue alerts amid airport shutdowns, heightened security

Indo-Pak tensions: Airlines issue alerts amid airport shutdowns, heightened security

How it Works

Who is Pope Leo XIV? Meet the first American to lead the catholic church

Who is Pope Leo XIV? Meet the first American to lead the catholic church