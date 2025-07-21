Elon Musk unveils 'Baby Grok', a kid-safe AI chatbot after companion backlash

Days after facing backlash for rolling out hyper-customised 3D animated “companions” for its Grok chatbot — criticised by many for appearing overly sexualised — Elon Musk’s xAI has announced a new, child-friendly alternative: Baby Grok.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, July 19, Musk said, “We're going to make Baby Grok @xAI, an app dedicated to kid-friendly content.” The AI will be a simplified and safe version of the existing Grok chatbot, designed to support educational and age-appropriate conversations for children.

While exact technical details remain under wraps, the move appears to be a direct response to growing concerns over inappropriate content and the platform's lack of child-safe moderation. Grok, unlike many of its competitors, is known for occasionally foul-mouthed or edgy replies — particularly when prompted by users. With younger users increasingly exposed to AI, critics had flagged the lack of filters as potentially harmful.

The addition of Baby Grok marks xAI’s first foray into the edtech or child-focused AI space. Parents on social media largely welcomed the announcement. “Instant favourite in every family home,” wrote one user. Another added, “Much needed. I have to let my kids use my app right now over ChatGPT.” A third said, “Thank you!!!!! My daughter has been wanting to play with it but I wouldn't let her.”

Grok Explained

Grok is xAI’s flagship chatbot, launched in 2023 as Elon Musk’s answer to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Meta’s Llama, and Google’s Gemini. Touted as one of the most advanced AI models in the market, Grok 4 — the latest version — debuted earlier this month, with Musk claiming it surpasses PhD-level performance across academic fields. “At times, it may lack common sense,” Musk admitted, “but that is just a matter of time.”

Grok currently offers three operational modes — DeepSearch, Think, and Big Mind — allowing users to choose the level of analytical depth in responses. But its development has not been without controversy. The platform recently came under fire for allowing Grok to generate antisemitic content, reigniting debates over AI guardrails and responsible development.