Employee collects Rs 5 lakh while leaving work within 2 minutes daily

A Brazilian government employee is under investigation after authorities discovered that he had been clocking in at work—only to leave within minutes—for nearly two years, all while drawing a full salary.

The accused, Luciano Gaspar Daru, a 56-year-old administrative technician at the Municipal Finance Department in Ponta Grossa, Paraná, reportedly arrived at City Hall each morning in shorts and flip-flops, registered his attendance, and exited the building less than two minutes later.

Caught on Camera, Paid in Full According to a report by Newsflare, Daru’s routine came to light through CCTV footage captured in March 2025, showing him entering the office and leaving just 1 minute and 15 seconds later. Investigators claim this wasn’t a one-off occurrence — the same sequence allegedly happened daily from August 2023 to June 2025.

To cover his tracks, Daru is said to have returned later in the day to falsely clock out, making it appear as if he had worked a full shift.

Despite doing no actual work, Daru continued to collect his monthly pay of around BRL 2,300 (approx. Rs 35,000), amassing a total of BRL 33,000 (approximately Rs 5 lakh) over the period.

Suspicious Footwear Raised Eyebrows The scheme reportedly unraveled after coworkers grew suspicious of Daru’s consistently casual attire and extremely short visits. Internal complaints led to a formal police investigation, which confirmed the fraudulent behavior.

On July 15, Police Chief Derick de Moura Jorge stated that Daru had been formally indicted for falsifying records in the government’s administrative system in order to illegally claim wages. The charge carries a possible prison sentence of 2 to 12 years, along with a fine.

Confession and Fallout During questioning, Daru, a 26-year veteran of public service, confessed to his actions. He admitted that he had not fulfilled his duties for nearly two years while continuing to draw his salary, causing a direct financial loss to the public treasury.