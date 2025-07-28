Mercedes-Benz to allow Teams video calls while driving, here's how it works

ADVERTISEMENT
Mercedes-Benz is bringing the office into your car—safely. The luxury automaker has partnered with Microsoft to integrate Teams video meetings directly into its vehicles, allowing drivers to attend meetings even while on the move.
The feature will debut with the all-new Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), launching in the next-generation CLA model. It marks a significant industry-first: in-motion video conferencing that complies with safety regulations and avoids driver distraction.
So, How Does It Work? The system uses the car’s in-built camera to enable drivers to appear on-screen in a Microsoft Teams call. However, for safety reasons, drivers will not be able to view the video feed of other meeting participants while the vehicle is in motion.
Mercedes-Benz emphasized that the feature has been designed with road safety as a priority. The video stream from other participants is automatically disabled once the camera is turned on, preventing the driver from being distracted by any on-screen visuals.
“Given the brand’s focus on safety, the use of the camera abides by the laws of each country and has been approved for use while the vehicle is in motion,” the company said in a statement.