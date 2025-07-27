            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • tcs-ceo-who-plans-to-cut-12000-jobs-took-home-rs26-5-crore-in-fy25-still-not-the-highest-paid-in-it-77154

TCS CEO who plans to cut 12,000 jobs took home Rs26.5 crore in FY25 - still not the highest paid in IT

TCS CEO K Krithivasan earned ₹26.5 crore in FY25. The IT major plans to lay off 12,000 employees over the next year.

By  Storyboard18Jul 27, 2025 6:56 PM
TCS CEO who plans to cut 12,000 jobs took home Rs26.5 crore in FY25 - still not the highest paid in IT

Tata Consultancy Services CEO K Krithivasan earned ₹26.52 crore in total compensation for the financial year ended March 2025, a 4.6 percent increase from the previous year, according to the IT major's annual report. This week, Krithivasan mentioned TCS's plans to cut over 12,000 jobs across the company’s global operations.

Despite the raise, Krithivasan remains far from the highest-paid CEO in India’s tech sector. HCLTech’s C Vijayakumar earned ₹84.16 crore in FY24, followed by Infosys CEO Salil Parekh at ₹66.25 crore, and Wipro’s Srini Pallia, who received approximately ₹50 crore. Krithivasan’s compensation, comprising a ₹1.39 crore base salary, ₹2.12 crore in benefits and allowances, and ₹23 crore in commission, was 329.8 times the median employee remuneration at TCS.

There's a growing cost-control push at TCS. In a recent interview with Moneycontrol, Krithivasan revealed that the company would reduce its workforce by 2 percent — or more than 12,000 roles — during FY26, largely targeting middle and senior management positions.

“We have invested a lot in associates in terms of how we can provide them with career growth and deployment opportunities,” Krithivasan said. “But we found that there were roles where redeployment hasn’t been effective. This will impact roughly 2% of our global workforce.”

When asked if this is the first big impact of AI in an Indian tech company, Krithivasan told Moneycontrol, "No, this is not because of AI giving some 20% productivity gains. We are not doing that. This is driven by where there is a skill mismatch, or, where we think that we have not been able to deploy someone. It is not because that we need less people. We will continue to look for high (quality) talent, acquiring talent, training talent. That continues to happen. This is more about where there is a feasibility of deployment."

TCS, which ended FY25 with 607,979 employees, onboarded 6,071 new hires during the April–June 2025 quarter, taking its total headcount to 613,069. Attrition for the company’s IT services segment inched up to 13.8% during the same period.


Tags
First Published on Jul 27, 2025 6:53 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

MS Dhoni-backed Garuda Aerospace gets export nod, set to enter US, Australia, Middle East

MS Dhoni-backed Garuda Aerospace gets export nod, set to enter US, Australia, Middle East

Brand Makers

Billionaire Mark Cuban would rather tackle 700 emails a day than sit through 'long, boring' meetings

Billionaire Mark Cuban would rather tackle 700 emails a day than sit through 'long, boring' meetings

Brand Makers

'In a crisis, you serve a family': Nestle India's Suresh Narayanan's rulebook on leadership and legacy

'In a crisis, you serve a family': Nestle India's Suresh Narayanan's rulebook on leadership and legacy

Brand Makers

Zivame's Khatija Lokhandwala joins Fireside Ventures as Head of Marketing

Zivame's Khatija Lokhandwala joins Fireside Ventures as Head of Marketing

Brand Makers

IndusInd Bank to appoint new MD & CEO by Aug 28

IndusInd Bank to appoint new MD & CEO by Aug 28

Brand Makers

'Golden goose plundered': Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw slams govt neglect of Bengaluru after Suhel Seth's viral remark

'Golden goose plundered': Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw slams govt neglect of Bengaluru after Suhel Seth's viral remark

Brand Makers

From beats to pizza boxes, rapper Badshah talks about new venture 'Badboy Pizza'

From beats to pizza boxes, rapper Badshah talks about new venture 'Badboy Pizza'

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements across Unilever, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Ikea, Microsoft, Biocon Biologics and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements across Unilever, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Ikea, Microsoft, Biocon Biologics and more