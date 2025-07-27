TCS CEO who plans to cut 12,000 jobs took home Rs26.5 crore in FY25 - still not the highest paid in IT

Tata Consultancy Services CEO K Krithivasan earned ₹26.52 crore in total compensation for the financial year ended March 2025, a 4.6 percent increase from the previous year, according to the IT major's annual report. This week, Krithivasan mentioned TCS's plans to cut over 12,000 jobs across the company’s global operations.

Despite the raise, Krithivasan remains far from the highest-paid CEO in India’s tech sector. HCLTech’s C Vijayakumar earned ₹84.16 crore in FY24, followed by Infosys CEO Salil Parekh at ₹66.25 crore, and Wipro’s Srini Pallia, who received approximately ₹50 crore. Krithivasan’s compensation, comprising a ₹1.39 crore base salary, ₹2.12 crore in benefits and allowances, and ₹23 crore in commission, was 329.8 times the median employee remuneration at TCS.

There's a growing cost-control push at TCS. In a recent interview with Moneycontrol, Krithivasan revealed that the company would reduce its workforce by 2 percent — or more than 12,000 roles — during FY26, largely targeting middle and senior management positions.

“We have invested a lot in associates in terms of how we can provide them with career growth and deployment opportunities,” Krithivasan said. “But we found that there were roles where redeployment hasn’t been effective. This will impact roughly 2% of our global workforce.”

When asked if this is the first big impact of AI in an Indian tech company, Krithivasan told Moneycontrol, "No, this is not because of AI giving some 20% productivity gains. We are not doing that. This is driven by where there is a skill mismatch, or, where we think that we have not been able to deploy someone. It is not because that we need less people. We will continue to look for high (quality) talent, acquiring talent, training talent. That continues to happen. This is more about where there is a feasibility of deployment."