Gujarat approves 5-year action plan to integrate AI in governance

In a major step toward digital transformation, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has given the green light to the state's comprehensive Action Plan for Artificial Intelligence Implementation (2025–2030). The initiative charts a roadmap for weaving AI into the state’s governance fabric over the next five years, with a focus on enhancing service delivery, streamlining administration, and embedding AI tools across vital sectors including healthcare, education, agriculture, and finance.

This strategic push is closely aligned with both Viksit Gujarat@2047 and the national Viksit Bharat@2047 vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, as highlighted in a report by The Hindu.

Developed by the Department of Science and Technology with input from a specially appointed 10-member AI Taskforce Committee, the action plan will help equip various government departments with AI capabilities. It’s also intended to support the Union Government’s broader ambitions to integrate AI into public policy, administrative processes, and digital infrastructure.

Six Pillars of Gujarat’s AI Vision The state’s action plan zeroes in on six core pillars - building a secure, regulation-compliant data ecosystem, expanding GPU and cloud-based infrastructure, including the creation of AI factories in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, training 2.5 lakh individuals, spanning students, MSMEs, and government officials in AI, machine learning, and related fields, fostering research and industry-academia partnerships to develop practical AI models for government use, supporting DeepTech startups through incubation, funding, and mentorship, establishing safe and responsible AI practices, with audits, guidelines, and risk protocols in place

Phased Implementation and Institutional Framework The plan will be executed in multiple phases, beginning with the creation of a State-level AI data repository, the development of AI facilities, and the launch of pilot projects across selected government departments. A dedicated AI and Deep Tech Mission will also be established to manage the overall implementation, providing institutional backing for design, monitoring, and cross-sectoral collaboration.

The mission will serve as the central hub, connecting academic institutions, industry stakeholders, and startups to ensure cohesive and strategic rollout of AI initiatives across the state.