            
  • Home
  • digital
  • eu-regulators-probe-googles-secret-ad-partnership-with-meta-over-minors-privacy-concerns-50066

EU regulators probe Google's secret ad partnership with Meta over minors' privacy concerns

Google and Meta face scrutiny over a covert ad deal that bypassed rules for protecting underage users in online advertising.

By  Storyboard18Dec 11, 2024 9:46 AM
EU regulators probe Google's secret ad partnership with Meta over minors' privacy concerns
The investigation centers on a series of ad campaigns aimed at promoting Instagram, Meta's social media platform, to teenagers.

European regulators are intensifying their investigation into a covert advertising collaboration between Google and Meta, raising concerns over the handling of minors' privacy in online campaign.

According to a report by the Financial Times, the regulators have requested further details regarding the secret partnership, which allegedly contravened Google's own guidelines for advertising to children.

The investigation centers on a series of ad campaigns aimed at promoting Instagram, Meta's social media platform, to teenagers.

Sources familiar with the matter suggest that the partnership circumvented Google's internal rules designed to protect younger audiences from targeted ads. These rules are part of broader efforts to ensure that advertising practices remain safe and transparent, especially for vulnerable user groups such as minors.

Both Google and Meta have yet to publicly respond to the investigation.


Tags
First Published on Dec 11, 2024 9:46 AM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

India's e-learning sector loses Rs 2,000 crore to piracy: Report

India's e-learning sector loses Rs 2,000 crore to piracy: Report

Digital

TikTok takes Canada to court over dissolution order

TikTok takes Canada to court over dissolution order

Digital

Tata Communications launches Kaleyra AI to redefine customer interactions; portfolio to be offered by 2025

Tata Communications launches Kaleyra AI to redefine customer interactions; portfolio to be offered by 2025

Digital

'Light regulations' for Radio industry will drive innovative content: Govt

'Light regulations' for Radio industry will drive innovative content: Govt

How it Works

Govt intensifies surveillance on Chinese companies masquerading as RMG operators

Govt intensifies surveillance on Chinese companies masquerading as RMG operators

Digital

ChatGPT down globally after Instagram and WhatsApp, OpenAI working on a fix

ChatGPT down globally after Instagram and WhatsApp, OpenAI working on a fix

Digital

MIB's Ashwini Vaishnaw open to new laws for Social Media Accountability, AI Governance

MIB's Ashwini Vaishnaw open to new laws for Social Media Accountability, AI Governance