Trump targets India and China in AI push, calls for end to ‘Radical Globalism’ in tech

Former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a sweeping rebuke of American tech companies at a high-profile AI summit, criticising their global operations and calling for a renewed focus on domestic job creation and AI dominance.
Speaking to a gathering of tech CEOs and investors, Trump slammed Silicon Valley firms for outsourcing jobs to India, building factories in China, and shifting profits overseas. “Many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India, and slashing profits in Ireland,” he declared. “Under President Trump, those days are over.”
The remarks came alongside the unveiling of the Trump administration’s new AI Action Plan, a comprehensive roadmap built on three pillars, accelerating innovation, investing in AI infrastructure and ensuring U.S. leadership in global AI governance and diplomacy.
Comparing the AI race to the Cold War-era space race, Trump said, “Our children will not live on a planet controlled by the algorithms of adversaries.”
The plan also calls for a single, national AI regulatory framework, warning against a fragmented state-by-state approach. “You can't have three or four states holding you up,” Trump said. “There has to be one federal standard.”
Trump’s comments mark a renewed push for tech nationalism, with an explicit warning to companies like Apple. In May, he threatened a 25% tariff on iPhones made in India or elsewhere outside the U.S., reinforcing his demand that American-made products stay American.
The strong rhetoric is expected to rattle India’s $245 billion IT and business services industry, which has long relied on U.S. outsourcing.
