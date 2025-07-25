            
Sundar Pichai is now a billionnaire, 10 years after being Alphabet CEO

Sundar Pichai’s earnings post on X even got a nod from Elon Musk, who called the 10-year milestone “impressive.”

By  Storyboard18Jul 25, 2025 8:57 AM
Despite holding just 0.02% in Alphabet equity (about $440M), most of his net worth is in cash — a rare feat in an industry where stock options make the billionaire.

Sundar Pichai has officially entered the billionaire club, with a net worth of $1.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This milestone comes after Alphabet, Google’s parent company, added $1 trillion in market value and delivered 120% returns to investors since 2023.

What makes this unique? Unlike tech billionaires like Zuckerberg or Jensen Huang, who got rich off their founding stakes, Pichai earned his wealth as a professional CEO — one of the rare non-founders to hit 10 figures.

A 10-Year Journey to the Top Pichai, who became CEO of Google in 2015 and Alphabet later that year, is now the longest-serving CEO in the company’s history. Under his leadership, YouTube and Google Cloud now clock a $110 billion annual run rate (vs. Alphabet’s total $75B revenue in 2015) and Alphabet stock is at an all-time high.

Born in Tamil Nadu, India, and raised in a two-room apartment, Pichai joined Google in 2004 and rose through the ranks after leading key products like Chrome and Android.

Sundar Pichai’s earnings post on X even got a nod from Elon Musk, who called the 10-year milestone “impressive.”


First Published on Jul 25, 2025 8:57 AM

