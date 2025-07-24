Today in AI | AI powers Infosys profit | Brands to exercise AI caution | Trump pushes for AI in India

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

AI push powers Infosys to Rs 6,921 crore profit, $2.1 billion in large deals

Infosys said it has rolled out more than 300 Agentic AI solutions across client engagements and internal systems, underscoring the rapid shift from pilot programs to scaled enterprise AI adoption.

At the Q1 FY26 earnings call, CEO Salil Parekh said the AI agents are already delivering improved productivity and decision-making across use cases such as customer support, software engineering, operations, and enterprise decision systems. “These AI platforms are embedded within client environments and are accelerating digital transformation efforts,” he noted.

Agentic AI defined as AI’s ability to autonomously act based on contextual understanding is gaining traction across the Indian IT services sector. Rival Wipro has deployed over 200 enterprise AI agents, with CEO Srinivas Pallia pointing to a clear pivot in client investments toward AI.

Brands to exercise caution as AI overviews alter online behavior

AI summaries have been found to alter online behavior, according to WARC, but some experts don’t think AI-based search will completely replace traditional search engines in the near future.

The Pew Research Center, a nonprofit organization, first published results of its study in May, but has subsequently released more information about the data. It includes the following takeaways:

Google users who encountered an AI summary clicked on a traditional search result link in 8% of all visits; but those who did not encounter an AI summary clicked on a search result nearly twice as often (15% of visits).

Read more: Sundar Pichai says Google Search's AI Overviews now has over 2 billion monthly users

Google users are more likely to end their browsing sessions when they visit pages that have an AI overview (on 26% of pages with an AI summary) versus 16% of pages with traditional results.

The most frequently cited sources – accounting for 15% of AI summaries – were Wikipedia, YouTube and Reddit.

Trump targets India and China in AI push, calls for end to ‘Radical Globalism’ in tech

Former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a sweeping rebuke of American tech companies at a high-profile AI summit, criticising their global operations and calling for a renewed focus on domestic job creation and AI dominance.

Speaking to a gathering of tech CEOs and investors, Trump slammed Silicon Valley firms for outsourcing jobs to India, building factories in China, and shifting profits overseas. “Many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India, and slashing profits in Ireland,” he declared. “Under President Trump, those days are over.”

The remarks came alongside the unveiling of the Trump administration’s new AI Action Plan, a comprehensive roadmap built on three pillars, accelerating innovation, investing in AI infrastructure and ensuring U.S. leadership in global AI governance and diplomacy.

Comparing the AI race to the Cold War-era space race, Trump said, “Our children will not live on a planet controlled by the algorithms of adversaries.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warns, these jobs may vanish as AI takes over

Artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept—it’s already reshaping industries, eliminating traditional roles, and raising new concerns about the future of work. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has issued a direct warning: some jobs are on the verge of extinction, and AI is the driving force behind the change.

Speaking at the Capital Framework for Large Banks conference, hosted by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Altman didn’t hold back. He named customer service as the first major job category that AI has all but taken over.

“Now you call one of these things and AI answers. It’s like a super-smart, capable person,” Altman said to Michelle Bowman, Vice Chair for Supervision at the Federal Reserve. “There’s no phone tree, there’s no transfers. It can do everything that any customer support agent at that company could do. It does not make mistakes. It’s very quick. You call once, the thing just happens, it’s done.”

AI can fool banks and wipe out jobs, warns OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

At a recent Federal Reserve conference in Washington D.C., OpenAI CEO Sam Altman issued a stark warning to the financial sector: artificial intelligence is evolving at a pace that could soon enable fraudsters to trick banks and access people’s money, all by impersonating their voices.

Speaking during a panel discussion led by Michelle Bowman, Vice Chair for Supervision at the Federal Reserve, Altman called out what he sees as an outdated and dangerous practice: relying on voiceprint authentication.