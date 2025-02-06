MIB officials meet Telangana govt, TVAGA to discuss WAVES

Officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting met with Telangana government representatives and members of the Telangana VFX, Animation, and Gaming Association (TVAGA) to gather feedback and encourage participation in the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES). MIB officials assured stakeholders that the event dates would be announced within a week.

Storyboard18 was the first to report on the postponement of WAVES, which was initially scheduled to take place in New Delhi from February 5 to February 9, 2025. The event is now expected to be held in Mumbai, with the new dates likely to be set for the last week of April and the first week of May. MIB is awaiting clearance and a response from the Prime Minister's Office.

WAVES focuses on four key pillars: Broadcasting & Infotainment, Digital Media & Innovation, AVGC-XR, and Films. The event is now likely to take place in Mumbai.

The meeting, held at the Telangana Secretariat, was attended by members of MIB’s WAVES committee, Telangana IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, representatives from TVAGA, the Game Developers Association of India, and other industry stakeholders.

A senior executive who attended the meeting, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Storyboard18, "MIB officials have assured us that the event dates will be announced within a week. The event has now been moved to Mumbai."

Another official from a leading gaming company said, "MIB officials will set up a pavilion for multiple states (similar to the format of Davos) during the event to showcase their talent and innovation in the AVGC-XR sector. We have provided our feedback to the officials. MIB has also requested strong participation from industry stakeholders for various competitions that will be held during the event."

The official further said, "The event will provide an opportunity to not only showcase talent but also create business opportunities for companies and to also seek investments in the AVGC-XR sector for respective states."

During his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi compared the WAVES Summit to global events such as the World Economic Forum in Davos. He also emphasized the crucial role of young creators in shaping the event, reflecting the dynamic spirit of India's creative community.

"Whether you are a young creator or an established artist, associated with Bollywood or regional cinema, a professional from the TV industry, an expert in animation and gaming, or an innovator in entertainment technology, I encourage you to be a part of the WAVES Summit," the Prime Minister said, urging all stakeholders in the entertainment and creative industries to actively participate.