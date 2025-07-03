India partially lifts ban on Pakistani YouTube channels and artist accounts

India appears to have lifted the ban on some Pakistani YouTube channels and social media accounts of select artists. These platforms were among the many blocked earlier this year during the government’s intensified crackdown on cross-border digital influence and misinformation under Operation Sindoor.

According to government sources quoted in recent reports, the bans were never intended to be permanent. “Accounts cannot be permanently banned and are subject to regular reviews as part of the standard process,” an official source reportedly told media.

In May, in a sweeping move reflecting the rising diplomatic strain between India and Pakistan, several high-profile Pakistani celebrities' Instagram accounts were blocked in India. The action followed closely on the heels of a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives, including tourists and locals, sparking nationwide outrage.

The Indian government (on May 8) had issued a formal advisory to all OTT platforms and digital streaming services, instructing them to immediately remove any web series, films, music, podcasts, or other content that originates from Pakistan.

Among the restricted Instagram accounts were those of popular actors Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Abbas, Iqra Aziz, Imran Abbas and Sajal Aly.

This clampdown on digital visibility was part of a larger effort by Indian authorities to curb what they allege is cross-border propaganda and misinformation. The Indian government banned over 50 Pakistani YouTube channels, including prominent media outlets like Dawn News, ARY News and Geo News, accusing them of spreading provocative and anti-India narratives, particularly in the wake of the terror incident.

Many of these channels were accused of disseminating narratives that targeted India's security forces. At the time, the bans were justified under Section 69A of the IT Act, which allows the government to block public access to information in the interest of national security and public order.

The Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities, such as Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi, Ahad Raza Mir, and Danish Taimoor, are now accessible from India, as per social media users. However, the accounts of other Pakistani actors, such as Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hania Aamir, continue to be inaccessible from India, according to netizens.

Pakistani news media outlets like Hum TV, ARY Digital, and Har Pal Geo too are available, in addition to the YouTube channels of former Pakistan cricketers Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, and Rashid Latif have also appear to be restored.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has reportedly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising strong objections to the reappearance of social media accounts of Pakistani actors in India.

“It is deeply concerning and absolutely unacceptable that social media accounts of Pakistani artists like Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi, and several Pakistan-based channels are once again visible in India," the association said.